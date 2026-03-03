B.C. makes daylight saving time permanent; Should Ontario do the same?

What to know B.C. will permanently adopt daylight saving time, with clocks “springing forward” on March 8 being the last time they change; clocks will no longer fall back in November 2026.

Experts caution against permanent daylight saving time, recommending year-round standard time to keep circadian rhythms aligned with natural daylight.

Health impacts of clock changes include disrupted sleep, increased stress, and higher risk of accidents, heart attacks, and strokes, particularly in the spring shift.

Torontonians generally support ending the twice-yearly clock changes, though opinions vary on permanently adopting daylight saving time versus standard time.

British Columbia is set to adopt daylight saving time permanently. One expert says Ontario could stop changing clocks twice a year, but with a different approach.

On March 8, clocks across much of Canada, including Ontario, will “spring forward” by one hour. But in B.C., this will be the last time the change occurs, following Premier David Eby’s announcement on Monday.

“Every parent knows that changing clocks twice a year causes a significant amount of chaos in already busy lives. British Columbians have been clear that seasonal time changes do not work for them,” Eby said in a media release. “This decision isn’t just about clocks. It’s about making life easier for families.”

The government says residents will have eight months to prepare for Nov. 1, 2026, the date when clocks would normally fall back, but will now remain the same. At that point, B.C.’s transition to “Pacific Time,” the name of the province’s new year-round time zone, will be complete.

The move follows similar changes in Yukon, which permanently adopted daylight saving time in 2020, while Saskatchewan remains the only province to follow standard time year-round.

York University Faculty of Science Professor Patricia Lakin-Thomas told Now Toronto that B.C. has “done the right thing” by eliminating the twice-yearly time change, citing its disruptive effects, particularly in the spring.

“We see an increase in acute events, like car accidents, workplace accidents, heart attacks, and strokes. We don’t see the same spike in the fall, which shows us this is tied to biology and astronomy,” she said.

However, Lakin-Thomas cautioned that permanent daylight saving time is not ideal. “What we really want is year-round standard time. That’s where science tells us we’re best aligned with the sun for our internal biological clock,” she said.

What is standard time?

Standard time is based on the position of the sun. It keeps our biological clock, or circadian rhythm, roughly aligned with daylight and night.

By contrast, daylight saving time shifts daylight an hour later in the afternoon. While this gives more evening light, it reduces sunlight in the morning, Lakin-Thomas explained.

“Aligning our bodies with the circadian clock puts our health at an advantage,” she said. “Our bodies are ready to get up in the morning. When we disrupt that rhythm, our hormones, stress responses, and metabolism aren’t ready. Our physiology is out of whack, and that has knock-on effects on our health.”

Should Ontario follow B.C.?

Now that B.C. has made the switch, Lakin-Thomas said Ontario should take a different route. Stopping the clock changes can be good, but it would be better to switch to permanent standard time, not permanent daylight saving time.

“Ontario should definitely not follow B.C. in adopting daylight saving time,” she said. “Science tells us to adopt year-round standard time. Ideally, don’t change the clocks at all, but stay on standard time, that would be best.”

Now Toronto also spoke to Torontonians to hear their thoughts.

Steve S. said he would support any move that eliminates the twice-yearly clock changes.

“It messes up my sleep schedule… when the clock goes forward you lose an hour and it’s not fun,” he said. “I don’t know why we’re even doing it in the first place.”

Kathleen M. agreed that removing the time change would simplify life, especially for people who travel.

“I do a lot of travelling across the country for my job, so it would just be simpler,” she said.

Dylan M. said permanently imposing daylight saving time seems drastic, but he could adapt if it helped maintain his sleep schedule.

“It takes a little getting used to, but not too bad,” he said.