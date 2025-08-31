The Who to bring exclusive pop-up shop to Toronto ahead of farewell shows

Toronto fans of legendary rock band The Who are getting a once-in-a-lifetime send-off, not just on stage, but in style.

Ahead of the iconic British band’s final Canadian performances, a limited-time official pop-up shop is set to open up in the city.

The pop-up takes over Left Field Brewery, located on 40 Hanna Ave., from Sept. 2 to 4, running daily from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., and will offer exclusive Toronto-only merchandise.

Items include a History of The Who in Toronto poster, a limited-edition reprint of the band’s 1968 CNE tour poster, a farewell tour t-shirt, and a hoodie featuring the Toronto dates of the tour.

The shop coincides with The Who’s North American Farewell Tour, called The Song is Over, which hits Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on Sept. 2 and 4.

Billed as the final bow of one of rock’s most enduring acts, The Song is Over tour celebrates more than six decades of music.

Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend promise fans an emotional, career-spanning set list, filled with anthems that have defined generations.

The name of the tour takes inspiration from the band’s 1971 classic track “The Song is Over,” a title for what Daltrey and Townshend have called a “powerful and emotional” farewell.

HISTORY OF THE WHO

Emerging out of London’s 1960s music scene, The Who quickly carved out a reputation for their thunderous energy and stage-smashing performances.

With Roger Daltrey’s vocals, Pete Townshend’s windmill guitar, John Entwistle’s bass mastery, and Keith Moon’s explosive drumming, they became one of rock’s most defining forces.

Albums like Tommy and Who’s Next cemented their place in history, pushing the boundaries of what rock music could be.

Even after Moon and Entwistle’s deaths and years of shifting lineups, The Who’s story didn’t fade.

Daltrey and Townshend carried the torch into the new millennium, proving the band’s music could still roar across generations.

THE WHO’S TORONTO LEGACY

Toronto has long been a key stop for the band. From their legendary 1968 CNE show to their return visits through the decades, the city hosted some of their most memorable Canadian concerts.

Their last Toronto show took place at the Air Canada Centre on Apr. 27, 2016 — nearly a decade ago.

The exclusive pop-up highlights their history in Toronto and pays homage to that connection.

After Toronto, the farewell tour winds through Chicago, Los Angeles, Mountain View, Vancouver, and Seattle, before concluding in Las Vegas on Sept. 28.