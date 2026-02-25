The world’s largest all-Canadian film festival kicks off in Kingston this week

What to know The Kingston Canadian Film Festival will be held in Downtown Kingston from Feb. 25 to March 1.

It’s the largest film festival showcasing exclusively Canadian films in the world.

Marc Garniss, the festival’s director, recommends festivalgoers watch Blue Heron, Whatever It Takes, Holy Days, and Middle Life.

The city of Kingston, Ont. has made a name for itself as the host of the world’s largest all Canadian Film Festival.

The Kingston Canadian Film Festival (KCFF), now in its 26th year, is both the world’s largest film festival that’s dedicated exclusively to only Canadian-made films and the longest running. It will be held from Feb. 25 to March 1 in Downtown Kingston.

Marc Garniss is the festival’s director who has been with KCFF for 12 years. He spoke with Now Toronto about what makes KCFF stand out from other film festivals, like the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which is their “all Canadian” reputation.

He also positions KCFF as a cultural festival. He says there are tons of music and comedy events — including a July Talk concert — and also a creative industries day.

“We have some people who come to the festival and barely see a movie, or maybe don’t even see a movie at all,” he explains. “I’ve been at the festival now for 12 years, and so it’s been an easy lift for me to introduce [cultural events] to the festival.”

Garniss says he helped viral Canadian shows like Letterkenny and Schitt’s Creek screen at KCFF. What’s also unique about the festival are the lack of barricades, which creates a friendlier atmosphere.

“Everybody’s guards are down. People coming over from Toronto and Montreal to Kingston may have that attitude when they come to KCFF. There’s no barricades and distance between the talent and the audience, so it just feels a little bit more intimate,” he elaborates.

Must-see films and documentaries

As festival director, Garniss is giving his recommendations on what festivalgoers should see.

He says 2025 drama film Blue Heron, which was in TIFF’s top 10 movies and chosen by critics coast-to-coast as one of the best Canadian films of the year, is a must-see.

Another top-pick is Whatever It Takes, director Lisa Rideout’s documentary about the Canadian coming-of-age TV show, Degrassi. Stacie Mistysyn, who played Caitlin Ryan and Amanda Stepto, who played Christine “Spike” Nelson, will make an in-person appearance.

Garniss also recommends Holy Days, a Canadian and New Zealand co-production.

“[Holy Days] sold out three screenings with us really quick and it’s actually making its Ontario premiere with us. I think the audience is most excited for that one. And it’s got some star power too. It’s got Jacki Weaver and Judy Davis and Miriam Margolyes. It’s a safe road trip comedy film.”

Lastly, Garniss says he also picks Canadian romantic comedy film Middle Life.

“We are also doing the Ontario premiere for it and Pavan Moondi is the director. It stars Leah [Fay Goldstein] and Peter [Dreimanis] from July Talk. So, it’s a nice intersection of film and music.”

Where to eat?

Despite Kingston’s reputation as a university town, there are lots to do and a selection of well-known restaurants that serves delicious food. Chez Piggy is Garniss’ top pick.

“If you ask Reddit or the internet where you should go to eat in Kingston, [Chez Piggy] is always going to come up. It’s been around forever, and it’s in a beautiful, old limestone building nestled right downtown Kingston” he says.

He says festivalgoers should also hit up Pan Chancho bakery and cafe, Chez Piggy’s sister establishment.

Garniss also shouts out Le Jardin, which will be hosting KCFF’s party. He says they do breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“Part of the reason we do get so many guests to the festival is when you’re here, we’re going to send you out to these restaurants. We have a good reputation of treating our guests really well while they’re here.”