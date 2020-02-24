What to do in Toronto this week: February 24-March 1

× Expand Hannah Gadsby Comedian Hannah Gadsby makes her Toronto debut over three nights at Roy Thomson Hall.

These are our top event picks for the week of February 24-March 1. For more events listings, visit nowtoronto.com/events.

Stage

National Theatre Live: Fleabag

Catch a recording of Pheobe Waller-Bridge's solo show – that eventually became her hit TV show of the same name – on the big screen.

February 24, 25 & 27. Paradise Theatre. $19-$27. paradiseonbloor.com.

The Runner

Christopher Morris's stunning show about a Z.A.K.A. volunteer facing a moment of crisis is back as part of Tarragon's season, with the same team intact. As we wrote in our original review, run, don't walk, to get tickets to this riveting show.

February 25 to March 29 at the Tarragon Mainspace

Hannah Gadsby

The Australian comedian is coming to Toronto for the first time with her latest solo show, Douglas.

February 27-29. Roy Thomson Hall. $45.75-$65.75. roythomsonhall.com

Brain Storm

Writer/director Taliesin McEnaney's show inspired by Canadian neurosurgeon Dr. Wilder Penfield world premieres at Dancemakers Studio.

February 27-March 8. Pwyc-$60. whynot.theatre.com

Music

School Night Toronto

There's a solid lineup for this edition of the free-with-RSVP Monday night concert series, including the robot funk of Ice Cream and the still-somehow-under-the-radar local R&B/pop singer Sylo Nozra. Also playing: Alex Bent & The Emptiness and Sabby Sousa.

February 24. Drake Hotel. 7:30 pm. Free with RSVP itsaschoolnight.com

Refused with Youth Code

Start warming up your voice to shout "CAN I SCREAM?" The long-running Swedish punks Refused are bringing their new noise to Toronto, touring behind the 2019 album War Music.

February 25. Phoenix Concert Theatre. Doors 7 pm. $35. ticketmaster.ca

Cam'Ron

The legendary Dipset rapper recently released Purple Haze 2, the sequel to his beloved decade-and-a-half old album – and he's been hinting it could be his last. So you'll want to be at this surprisingly intimate show if you've been clamouring to see him.

February 28. Velvet Underground. Doors 7 pm. Sold out.

Film

The Future Of Work And Death

Sean Blacknell and Wayne Walsh's documentary screens as part of a panel discussion exploring the possible impacts of artificial intelligence, automation and the development of mind uploading to prolong human life.

February 24. Toronto Reference Library. 6:30 pm. Free. eventbrite.ca

Cats

Ladies of Burlesque hosts the city's latest performance-based screening of the instant-camp classic.

February 26. Royal Cinema. 7 pm. $13. universe.com

Toronto Irish Film Festival

Dark Lies The Island, a darkly comic film adaptation of Kevin Barry’s short stories, kicks off a weekend of Irish features and shorts.

February 28-March 1. TIFF Bell Lightbox. $15-$25. toirishfilmfest.com

Queerly Beloved

Inside Out celebrates 30 years by screening 18 queer classics at the Paradise Theatre.

March 1-31. $14-$21. paradiseonbloor.com

× Expand Fezz Stenton Artist Fezz Stenton's public art installation runs February 27-29 at Dundas and Palmerston.

Art

Western Lights: Isochronal

Artist Fezz Stenton uses 3D projection mapping and animation techniques to transform the 116 foot-long wall at 809 Dundas Street West (at Palmerston) into textures of ice, molten heat, lush greenery and crystal structures.

February 27-29. 7-11 pm. The show runs every 15 minutes. Free. trinitybellwoodsdundas.com

Food

Chowder Chowdown

Chef's challenge supports Ocean Wise sustainability seafood program.

February 26. Distillery District Fermenting Cellar. $60. ocean.org/chowderchowdown

Recipe For Change 2020

FoodShare's annual fundraiser puts the spotlight on the culinary artistry and vision of some of Toronto’s most dynamic Black chefs.

February 28. Toronto Reference Library. 6 pm. $150. eventbrite.ca

