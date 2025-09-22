Goodbye summer, hello autumn! This free celebration in Toronto is the perfect opportunity to welcome the fall season

Toronto, that time of the year has come. It’s time to trade your sunglasses and lemonades for cardigans and apple cider, and this fall celebration is just the place to welcome the new season.

The Spadina Museum is transforming into a beautiful autumn wonderland on Sept. 28 between 12:00–4:30 p.m., so you can begin the new season on a high note.

Each year, the museum’s Fall Festival invites Torontonians to embrace the golden season’s relaxed and cozy vibes, filling the city’s downtown core with live music, hands-on activities, delicious flavours, community building, and much more. And this year, the party is greater than ever.

Attendees can wander Spadina’s stunning orchard and soak in the seasonal atmosphere with family and friends, and are welcome to set up their own picnics in the lawn.

The beautiful space will also be filled with vibrant sounds from James N. Wilson, a Mohawk and French-Canadian singer-songwriter from Six Nations of the Grand River.

Ready for some tasty fall delights? You can catch some delicious seasonal eats and artifacts at the event’s community market, which will bring in some inspiring local vendors.

Caffeine lovers can enjoy some ethically-sourced coffee from Birdy’s Daughter and those with a sweet tooth can indulge in delicious handcrafted ice cream from Ed’s Real Scoop, made with pure ingredients.

But from all the fall flavours, Spadina Museum Administrator Alexandra Kim says attendees should keep an eye out for some locally-grown apples and pressed juice from Not Far From the Tree.

“Spadina has a beautiful and rare Toronto orchard and autumn is its time to shine. Visitors will be able to learn about the rich variety of heritage apples grown in the orchard, with apples and cider to samples, and the opportunity to talk to our community partners, Not Far From the Tree, who harvest fruit from trees across Toronto to benefit [the] community,” she said.

Attendees can also browse natural artifacts and speak with leaders of local organizations, like PolinateTO and Evergreen Brick Works, about their work.

Those feeling inspired by the fall vibes will also have the chance to turn their inspiration into art. The Spadina Community Tree is inviting adults and children alike to take part in outdoor games, and craft tables where they can create an art piece or even print their own souvenirs with the Mackenzie House printing press.

“We’re encouraging people to be inspired by the amazing collection of trees on the grounds at Spadina; we have some of the oldest trees in the city, including beeches, oaks and horse chestnuts. Visitors can create a leaf rubbing or drawing and add their creation to a communal artwork, celebrating the strength of growing together as a community,” Kim said.

For the festival, Spadina Museum’s first floor will also be open to the public for free, so they can browse through some historic pieces and learn more about Toronto’s past, making these autumn vibes a lot more nostalgic.

“As you wander, check out the beautiful ribbon skirts and collars featured in our installation Kichi Ukubanbisana: The Great Collaboration. These have been created by five Atikamekw artists from Manawan, Quebec, and five African Francophone artists from the GTA, and are a rich celebration of identity and artistry,” Kim added.

Check out the Spadina Museum Fall Festival on Sept. 28, and head here to learn more about this event.