This Toronto artist is capturing every Raptors game in original sketches

What to know Graphic designer Aidan Lising is more than halfway through his project to create 82 sketches for 82 Toronto Raptors games.

He draws inspiration from both the action on the court and his personal interests, like TV, movies, and comics, which often appear in his sketches.

Lising’s work ranges from bold, dynamic moments like Brandon Ingram’s poster dunks to subtle, symbolic scenes such as Kyle Lowry receiving his flowers from the city.

Each sketch takes one to four hours to complete, and he posts them win or lose, documenting the Raptors season in a unique, creative way.

With 57 games down, a local graphic designer is past the halfway mark on his ambitious challenge to create 82 sketches for 82 Toronto Raptors games, transforming one standout moment from each matchup into a hand-drawn digital illustration.

Toronto-based artist Aidan Lising launched the project at the start of the season, inspired by the overlap he noticed between sports fandom and visual art. He points to Los Angeles Lakers artist Jack Perkins and Toronto Maple Leafs comic illustrator Brian Evinou as proof that the concept works, but says the timing felt especially right for the Raptors.

“Before this season, we got Brandon Ingram, and to me, that was kind of like, we have a direction. We plan to be a little more serious about how we’re playing. We’re not tanking,” Lising told Now Toronto. “If the team is going to be serious, then let me be serious as well.”

Lising’s setup is simple: the game on TV, his tablet nearby, and a close eye on everything unfolding on the court. He watches with intention, waiting for the moment — whether that be a slam dunk, a clutch three, a gritty defensive stop or just the overall vibe of the night. Win or lose, he posts a sketch, which can take anywhere from one to four hours to complete.

“A buzzer beater or a really clutch shot — that’s usually the moment, because for me, that’s the part of the game that I would remember the most,” he said. “If there’s not a moment in the game that I can capture, I would try to get the whole feel of how a certain player played. So, if Scottie Barnes was like an absolute menace on defence, I guess I’d have him dressed up as one of those British guards outside Buckingham Palace.”

His sketches shift stylistically depending on the moment. Sometimes they’re dynamic and bold, like his take on Ingram’s poster dunk in game 14.

Often, he leans into pop culture — like in game 42, when he drew shooting guard Gradey Dick casually sitting on the bench, styled as a nod to Jay-Z’s 2001 album The Blueprint, swapping the iconic cigar pose for a courtside water bottle swig.



Other times, they’re subtle but symbolic — like the piece of Kyle Lowry quite literally receiving his flowers from the city during what could have been his final game in Toronto. Lowry, who spent nine seasons with the Raptors and helped bring home a championship, was met with a standing ovation despite the loss.



That illustration stands out as one of Lising’s top sketches of all time.

“He was my favourite player watching the Raptors,” he said. “It was a really nice moment. And I think that was kind of the perfect microcosm of this whole project — capturing the moment — because even though we lost that game, the moment was giving Lowry his flowers.”

Regardless of the style, Lising says every sketch starts from a place of inspiration — sometimes sparked by what’s happening on the court, other times by whatever he’s been listening to or watching that week.

“I watch way too much TV and movies and read too many comics,” he joked. “You can tell what I’ve been watching at the time depending on what I’m drawing.”

But beyond the references and Easter eggs, the passion project has also become an exercise in creative freedom.

“When the season started, I used to have a pretty rigid set of rules,” he said. “And then very quickly I learned that I can kind of do whatever I want, and that was very liberating. I’m just going to draw this reference or whatever, and if you understand it, that’s great. If you don’t, that’s fine too.”

Now, with the Raptors sitting at a 34-23 record this season, Lising says he’s more than willing to extend the project beyond 82 games if the team makes a postseason run, which would mark their first playoff appearance since 2022.

“That is a good problem I’ll have,” he said. “If we make it to the playoffs and we go deep in the playoffs, I will happily draw well into April, May and June if needed.”

And after that? He’s keeping his options open. While Lising is a lifelong sports fan, he admits he probably won’t be taking on a 162-game baseball season anytime soon — but he’s never opposed to another creative challenge if the right idea comes along.

For now, he’s looking forward to a pause.

“Once the season’s over, I’m probably just going to put the pen down and then just touch grass, enjoy the sun and just enjoy not having my 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. locked up,” he said.

Tuesday marks the Raptors’ 58th game of the season, with Toronto going head to head with the Oklahoma City Thunder at Scotiabank Arena — and with it, another moment waiting to be sketched.