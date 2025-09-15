TIFF REVIEW: An animated film with a message louder than its words – Here’s why ‘Space Cadet’ is out of this world

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️/5

This review contains spoilers for the film Space Cadet.

Heart-touching themes of connection, loneliness, and perseverance collide in the film Space Cadet, a wordless cinematic experience that speaks volumes without ever saying a thing.

Canadian DJ and musician Kid Koala’s directorial debut, an adaptation of his award-winning graphic novel of the same name, had its on-screen North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last week and surely there was not a dry eye in the room.

The dialogue-free animated film gently tells the tale of Celeste, a young girl training at an astronaut academy and her loving caretaker, a first-generation Guardianbot. With her mom away, or as the academy memorial puts it, “forever exploring,” the two form a deep bond in the absence of a traditional family structure.

As Celeste grows older, Robot is with her every step of the way, present for her milestone moments; her first bike ride, her first academic award, and eventually, her graduation from the academy. After finishing school, she’s offered a six-month space mission. And while she lives in the joy of following her mother’s cosmic footsteps, Robot is left behind, quietly heartbroken by the separation.

While Celeste explores the wonders of the universe, Robot is left lost in space and memory, replaying glimpses of a young Celeste and their life together as its system slowly begins to shut down.

This film is deeply touching, highlighting the strength of a connection that transcends blood. At its heart is a silly yet sincere friendship, one built on origami battles, gardening, and the occasional trip to the beach for an ice cream cone. But beneath it lies a devastating portrait of loneliness and emotional resilience.

Celeste, though scared and alone in space, doesn’t retreat from her fears. She faces her troubles head-on, using her intelligence and surrounding resources to complete the mission. Robot, on the other hand, isn’t able to confront the ache of abandonment. It tries to fill the void with hobbies like painting, but yearning for its friend is something that even waiting can’t repair.

Ultimately, the film also forces you to come face-to-face with a stark truth: that one day, your loved ones will grow old, tired, and drift away, and somehow, life has to keep moving forward.

And if that didn’t tug on your heartstrings, a perfectly-timed rendition of Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me to the Moon” right when the film’s emotional reality sets in is definitely enough to take you there.

The film is thoughtful and sentimental, yet still finds moments to make you laugh out loud. Kid Koala’s inspirations of Charlie Chaplin’s silent-era work shine through in a refreshed, tech-driven world that hits you in the feels without uttering a single coherent word.

All eyes should be on Space Cadet, young and old, as this film resonates across generations, offering both heartfelt laughs and a good cry.

I hope to see this film in a wide release in the near future, but beyond seeing it in theatres or on a streaming platform someday, I need some sort of follow-up asap! At the end of the premiere, the director mentioned the possibility of creating a sequel – Kid Koala, I’m holding you to that.