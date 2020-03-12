The list of Toronto events cancelled by coronavirus

× Expand Nick Harwood Blood Orange Blood Orange's March 16 show at Queen Elizabeth Theatre is being postponed.

Music

Behemoth live music promotion companies Live Nation and AEG have hit pause on all their tours. NOW has contacted both about what this means for specific Toronto concerts and will update with information as it comes.

March 13

Soft Matter EP Release at Grand Canyon. Postponed.

March 14

Theo Katzman at Opera House. Postponed to August 22.

March 15

Celebrating JS Bach's Birthday at Hugh's Room. Cancelled.

Mdou Moctar at Velvet Underground. Cancelled.

March 16

Blood Orange at Queen Elizabeth Theatre. Postponed. Ticket holders can request a refund once the new date has been announced.

Joyfultalk at Burdock. Cancelled.

March 18

Pearl Jam at Scotiabank Arena. Postponed. Tickets will be honoured for the new date when it is announced.

March 28

Avi Kaplan at the Great Hall. Postponed.

March 29

MC Hotdog at Phoenix Concert Theatre. Cancelled. Refunds at point of purchase.

April 13

The Glitch Mob at Danforth Music Hall. Postponed. Refunds at point of purchase.

April 5

Soulstew at Revival. Cancelled.

June 12

Zac Brown Band at Budweiser Stage. Postponed. Tickets will be honoured for the new date when it is announced.

Community events

March 14

Sugar Shack TO at Sugar Beach. Cancelled.

March 15

St. Patrick's Day Parade. Cancelled.

March 18

Smart Cities & Technology at Rogers Centre. Postponed. To be rescheduled to the fall.

April 20

420 Toronto. Postponed.

March 28

Interior Provocations at Ryerson School of Interior Design. Cancelled.

June 22

Collision tech conference at Exhibition Grounds. Cancelled.

Festivals

March 13

Tirgan Nowruz Festival at Meridian Arts Centre. Cancelled.

March 25

Canadian Screen Week. Cancelled.

@nowtoronto