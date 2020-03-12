The list of Toronto events cancelled by coronavirus

Nick Harwood
Music
Behemoth live music promotion companies Live Nation and AEG have hit pause on all their tours. NOW has contacted both about what this means for specific Toronto concerts and will update with information as it comes.
March 13
Soft Matter EP Release at Grand Canyon. Postponed.
March 14
Theo Katzman at Opera House. Postponed to August 22.
March 15
Celebrating JS Bach's Birthday at Hugh's Room. Cancelled.
Mdou Moctar at Velvet Underground. Cancelled.
March 16
Blood Orange at Queen Elizabeth Theatre. Postponed. Ticket holders can request a refund once the new date has been announced.
Joyfultalk at Burdock. Cancelled.
March 18
Pearl Jam at Scotiabank Arena. Postponed. Tickets will be honoured for the new date when it is announced.
March 28
Avi Kaplan at the Great Hall. Postponed.
March 29
MC Hotdog at Phoenix Concert Theatre. Cancelled. Refunds at point of purchase.
April 13
The Glitch Mob at Danforth Music Hall. Postponed. Refunds at point of purchase.
April 5
Soulstew at Revival. Cancelled.
June 12
Zac Brown Band at Budweiser Stage. Postponed. Tickets will be honoured for the new date when it is announced.
Community events
March 14
Sugar Shack TO at Sugar Beach. Cancelled.
March 15
St. Patrick's Day Parade. Cancelled.
March 18
Smart Cities & Technology at Rogers Centre. Postponed. To be rescheduled to the fall.
April 20
420 Toronto. Postponed.
March 28
Interior Provocations at Ryerson School of Interior Design. Cancelled.
June 22
Collision tech conference at Exhibition Grounds. Cancelled.
Festivals
March 13
Tirgan Nowruz Festival at Meridian Arts Centre. Cancelled.
March 25
Canadian Screen Week. Cancelled.