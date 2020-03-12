Canadian Screen Awards cancelled due to coronavirus

× Expand Courtesy of CBC Schitt's Creek Schitt's Creek has a record 26 Canadian Screen Awards nominations – but the broadcast is cancelled.

It's official: coronavirus has ruined Canadian Screen Week.

In a press release sent out on March 12, the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television announced the cancellation of “all Canadian Screen Week activities in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver” due to concerns over the unfolding COVID-19 pandemic, up to and including the Canadian Screen Awards broadcast gala scheduled for the evening of March 29.

“Following a thorough review of Canadian Screen Week events and an assessment of the potential risk to our attendees, we feel this is the only responsible decision at this time,” the Academy said in a statement.

Earlier this week, the Academy had announced the postponement of Family Fan Day, which had been deemed a higher-risk event “because of the presence of young children and the ‘meet and greet’ format."

Now, the entire program of events – which was to include a five-day industry conference and multiple awards galas leading up to that broadcast event – has been scrapped.

As for the 2020 awards themselves, the Academy is considering “alternate plans” and will announce its strategy in the coming weeks.

