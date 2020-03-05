Hugh's Room Live forced to move due to rising rent

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana Hugh's Room Hugh's Room in 2017 before it was re-opened as the not-for-profit Hugh's Room Live.

Hugh's Room Live, a long-running live music venue in the city's west end, has announced it must vacate its current home at 2261 Dundas West on March 31.

"We tried very hard to secure a new lease on affordable terms with our current landlord but regrettably we could not come to an agreement. It is time to move on," said Brian Iler, the chair of the board that governs Hugh's Room Live, in a release.

The venue has operated as a registered charity since 2017, when a group of volunteers banded together and raised $150,000 to save the venue from closure and re-open it as a not-for-profit. (Hugh's Room Live is officially a separate entity from the previous Hugh's Room incarnation, which ran from 2001 to 2017).

“We are deeply saddened by this turn of events but we are firmly focused on securing a new home where this important cultural icon can continue to thrive."

Hugh's Room Live staff seemed optimistic for the venue's future, citing their expanded bookings calendar and improved financial performance.

The venue's management has been searching for a new home, with the ultimate goal being "a permanent home which will free us from the pressure of rising rents," Iler says.

“The Toronto real estate market is hot, and rent escalations are impacting music venues across the city. It is important to recognize that just as Roy Thomson Hall and Massey Hall are critical to the cultural life of Toronto, so too are smaller music venues that offer an alternative listening experience."

The venue currently has shows booked through the fall. Hugh's Room Live staff said they would do everything in their power to go through with existing bookings, and would provide info to artists and to ticket holders as new venues are found.

NOW has reached out to Hugh's Room Live's staff and will update this story with any new information.

