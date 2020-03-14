Coronavirus: Mirvish to suspend all performances

× Expand Joan Marcus Hamilton Mirvish 2020

Hamilton is cancelled – until April.

The country's largest commercial theatre producer Mirvish announced on March 14 that all performances will be suspended from the first matinee on March 14 through April 12 in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

"For the first time in my family's history in theatre, I have had to make the difficult decision to close our theatres," owner David Mirvish said in a statement. "Our highest priority is the health and safety of our patrons, artists and staff. We will attempt to reschedule as many performances as possible when conditions become appropriate."

The move will impact shows Hamilton, Summer, Come From Away and Us/Them.

The Boy Friend, which was due to open on March 29 and run to May 5, is being cancelled "as the show was from London and it is not advisable to have a visiting company from abroad at this time," Mirvish added.

Hamilton is scheduled to run to May 17 and Come From Away is running through July 5. The suspension means Summer and Us/Them will be unable to finish their runs, which were scheduled through March 22 and 15, respectively.

Ticket holders have three options: receive a refund, exchange tickets for an alternate show or receive credit to use toward a show in the 2020-21 Mirvish season. To avoid long wait times on the phone, patrons are encouraged to fill out a form online.

On March 13, Ontario's chief medical officer David Williams recommended that large events and public gatherings of over 250 be suspended and said Ontarians should practice social distancing to avoid the spread of coronavirus. Organizers of small events are being directed to consult with local public health officials.

NOW is keeping an updated list of cancelled events and closed attractions here. Meanwhile, cinemas and independent theatre companies are mostly staying open.

