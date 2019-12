by Brian Francis (timeshare). Novelist Francis revisits letters from a 1992 personals ad he placed in this play about how gay men used to find one another. Previews Feb 27, opens Feb 28 and runs to Mar 8, Tue-Sat 8 pm, Sun 2:30 pm. $25-$42, some pwyc available.

buddiesinbadtimes.com/show/box-4901