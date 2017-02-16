Deceitful Above All Things

Factory Theatre 125 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2R2

by Genevieve Adam (The Storefront Theatre/Favour The Brave Collective). Two women fight to carve out a play for themselves in the untamed wilderness of 17th-century Quebec in this historical romance. Opens Feb 16 and runs to Feb 26, Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2 pm. $25, stu/srs/arts workers $15, Sat mat pwyc. In the Factory Theatre Studio.

Factory Theatre 125 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2R2

