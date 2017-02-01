Freedom Singer

Streetcar Crowsnest 345 Carlaw, Toronto, Ontario M4M 2T1

(Project: Humanity/Crow's Theatre/Urban Ink). documentary theatre piece inspired by the journey of singer-songwriter Khari Wendell McClelland in retracing his great-grandmother's steps to escaping slavery in the U.S. Previews Feb 1-2, opens Feb 3 and runs to Feb 11, Mon-Sat 8:30 pm (except Feb 1 at 7:30 pm), mat Feb 7 & 9 at 1 pm. $20-$40.

