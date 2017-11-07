Mr. Shi And His Lover

by Wong Teng Chi and Njo Kong Kie (Macau Experimental Theatre/Music Picnic/Point of View Art Assoc). Chinese opera and vintage pop are used to tell the story of an espionage scandal in which a French diplomat falls in love with a mysterious opera singer. Previews from Nov 7, opens Nov 15 and runs to Dec 17, Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Sat & Sun 2:30 pm. $22-$60. In the Mainspace.