Mr. Shi And His Lover

Tarragon Theatre 30 Bridgman, Toronto, Ontario M5R 1X3

by Wong Teng Chi and Njo Kong Kie (Macau Experimental Theatre/Music Picnic/Point of View Art Assoc). Chinese opera and vintage pop are used to tell the story of an espionage scandal in which a French diplomat falls in love with a mysterious opera singer. Previews from Nov 7, opens Nov 15 and runs to Dec 17, Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Sat & Sun 2:30 pm. $22-$60. In the Mainspace.

Tarragon Theatre 30 Bridgman, Toronto, Ontario M5R 1X3
