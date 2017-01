by Stew and Heidi Rodewald (Acting Up Stage Company/Obsidian Theatre). In the late 1970s, a Black teen is driven from L.A. to Amsterdam and Berlin in search of himself and a place to call home in this rock/soul coming-of-age musical. Opens Jan 24 and runs to Feb 5, Tue-Sun 8 pm. $35-$55.

Note: 19+ event; Jan 29 show is all ages.