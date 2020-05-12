Crocodile Rock closes after 30 years

× Expand Crocodile Rock Crocodile Rock has announced it is closing after 30 years.

Fly your leopard print at half mast: Crocodile Rock is closed.

The 7,000-square-foot dive bar and downtown party destination, known for its cheap drinks and sprawling rooftop patio, announced last night it had shut down for good.

"The ownership group from Crocodile Rock has unfortunately been put in a position to permanently close our doors," they wrote.

"The success of our business over the years was not only about good business decisions, rather it was about the thousands of people that danced on our speakers, enjoyed a bucket of beer on our patio and hosted office parties."

In addition to hosting countless bachelor/bachelorette parties and hazy summer nights, Croc Rock (as it was known) was featured in the seminal Vice piece "I Tried To Find The Worst Bar In Toronto." It also had the curious distinction of being the No. 1 entry in Yelp's search results for Toronto "cougar bars" – but in recent years, it became more widely known as a destination for students seeking cheap drinks and office workers looking for happy hour deals.

The bar's future was threatened last spring, when lobbyists filed to potentially redevelop the corner of Adelaide and Duncan. At the time, however, employees said the bar had just signed a new 10-year lease. (We really thought the Crocodile Rock would last.)

Read the full farewell post below.

@nataliamanzocco