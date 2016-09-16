Gushi opens second location on Queen West

× Expand Natalia Manzocco Gushi now has a second location open in Market 707.

Downtowners have a new lunch option, and a new source of post-lunch desk comas, thanks to the fine people at Gushi. The popular Market 707 vendor, home of some killer Japanese fried chicken and takoyaki, now has a second location inside the Queen Live market (238 Queen West, at St. Patrick), occupying a space previously held by Kal and Mooy.

It's looking even emptier than normal in the long-struggling market as of late, with BakeryHaus recently packing up – but the new arrival should boost the foot traffic quite nicely.

Manager Jordan Harasisinki Gillis explains that the business was so brisk at their original shipping-container shop between walk-up diners and catering, they needed a second kitchen – and though Market 707 has a built-in clientele and a strong community vibe, the new location positions them ideally for the lunch crowd.

Go forth, office-dwellers, and dine on fried hot dogs and purple rice!

