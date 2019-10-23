New halal restaurants in Toronto and the GTA for 2019

× Expand DeePizz

DeePizz Pizzeria

DeePizz is the halal-certified deep dish pizza joint you didn’t know was missing from your life. DeePizz is brand new to Toronto, and their menu offerings include fresh pizza pies, calzones and cheese-covered fries.

384 College, deepizz.com

Centrale Bergham

Centrale Bergham was founded in Montreal and opened their first Toronto location earlier this year. Their speciality: affordably-priced hybrid sub-meets-pita sandwiches of epic proportions.

482 Queen West, bergham.com

Aleppo Kebab

Aleppo Kebab was opened by a pair of Syrian refugees. Their new Scarborough location serves up a variety of Middle Eastern eats, including scratch-made Syrian-style kebabs cooked over lava stone.

1960 Lawrence East, aleppo-kebab.business.site

Scotty Bons

Experience traditional Caribbean cuisine with a Western infusion at Scotty Bons, a takeout joint specializing in halal scratch cooking. Some of their signature menu offerings include roti and rice bowls loaded with chicken or curry.

789 Warden, scottybonsgrill.com

Johnny Custard

Johnny Custard is a UK franchise with a menu full of (gelatin-free) desserts and beverages — most of which err on the side of decadent. Their Toronto location is the first in North America.

1961 Lawrence East, johnnycustard.com

× Expand SumiLicious

SumiLicious

If you’re in the mood for some savoury, smoked fare, look no further than SumiLicious. This deli-style spot originated in Montreal and their halal-friendly specialities include Portuguese-style chicken sandwiches and smoked-meat plates.

5631 Steeles East #5, sumilicious.ca

Ozzy's Burgers

Ozzy's Burgers’ specialty is sky-high burgers, made fresh daily. Each burger creation is loaded with your pick of toppings and sauces made from scratch. The halal-friendly chain opened up two new locations, in Vaughan and Mississauga, this year.

66 Nassau, 325 Central Parkway West, 3175 Rutherford, facebook.com/ozzysburgers

Chaska

Chaska's hallmark is Indian street food — think kathi rolls, rice bowls, bhel chaat, and samosa sliders — served out of a stall that resembles a food truck. This year, the chain opened its second eatery in Toronto’s Atrium.

2325 Matheson East, 595 Bay, chaska.com

Top Gun Burgers

Top Gun's burgers are all about showmanship. Their gourmet masterpieces feature locally-sourced ingredients and names that pack a punch, such as Destroyer, Invader, and Tornado. The burger chain opened up its eighth location in the GTA this year.

251 Augusta, 16 Vogell and others, topgunburgerto.com

