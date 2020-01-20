Hibiscus Cafe closes suddenly in Kensington

× Expand Samuel Engelking

Another Kensington business has closed its doors: Hibiscus Cafe, a long-running vegan spot home to one of the city's finest bowls of soup, shut down last week after 12 years on Augusta.

"The time has come for us to close this beautiful chapter and move on. Thank you for your patronage throughout many years," the cafe's owners wrote on social media.

This marks the closure of the last remaining location for the cafe; their Assembly Chef's Hall location closed in August.

Hibiscus' management team declined to elaborate on the reasons for the closure, but it's safe to say that times are tough for Kensington businesses across the board. Fellow vegan spot Cosmic Treats closed last summer in the wake of a triple rent increase, while the Big Fat Burrito location across the street is set to close its doors March 1 after a 15-year run.

Meanwhile, the neighbourhood's fruit stands and grocery stores are beginning to vanish, and the neighbourhood is battling gentrification on a number of fronts, from Airbnb ghost hotels to corporate pop-ups.

In the meantime, Toronto vegans are mourning the loss of their beloved matcha ice cream and 42-ingredient salad. But don't despair; Hibiscus' owners say they plan to be back on the food festival circuit soon.

Read the full farewell post below.

@nataliamanzocco