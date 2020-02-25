New Toronto restaurants: Elm St. Deli

Sam James Coffee Bar expands to Parkdale, Montreal chain Mandy's sets its sights on Yorkdale, Union Station gets a fancy cocktail shop, and more

DOWNTOWN

NORTH

  • Luxe Chinese noodle chain Haidilao Hot Pot is set to open two Toronto locations: 5328 Highway 7 (at Kipling) and Woodside Square (1571 Sandhurst, at McCowan).
  • Enkang Dumpling is now open at 4750 Yonge (at Sheppard).
  • Pizza Shab has opened a new location at 1978 Yonge (at Belsize).
  • Wild Chicory is now open at 525 Mount Pleasant (at Belsize).

