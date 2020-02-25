New Toronto restaurants: Elm St. Deli

×
Elm St. Deli
DOWNTOWN
- The people behind Cherry Street Bar-B-Que have launched Elm St. Deli (15 Elm, at Yonge).
- Jules Bistro (147 Spadina, at Queen) and Fusaro's (145 Spadina) are both temporarily closed until early March while the building undergoes repairs.
- Montreal salad chain Mandy's will soon be opening a location somewhere in Yorkville.
- Ikkousha Ramen Chicken is now open at 249 Queen West (at St. Patrick).
- Cocktail Emporium has opened a third shop inside Union Station.
NORTH
- Luxe Chinese noodle chain Haidilao Hot Pot is set to open two Toronto locations: 5328 Highway 7 (at Kipling) and Woodside Square (1571 Sandhurst, at McCowan).
- Enkang Dumpling is now open at 4750 Yonge (at Sheppard).
- Pizza Shab has opened a new location at 1978 Yonge (at Belsize).
- Wild Chicory is now open at 525 Mount Pleasant (at Belsize).
EAST
- The Cut On Queen (1963 Queen East, at Kenilworth) closed earlier this month due to non-payment of rent.
- Rudy's new Danforth location (1330 Danforth, at Linsmore) has been temporarily delayed.
WEST
- Sam James Coffee Bar is opening a new location at Queen and Brock.
- As previously reported, Clinton's Tavern (693 Bloor West, at Clinton) shut down last week after 83 years.