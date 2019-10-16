New Toronto restaurants: RIP Unlovable

×
Unlovable
DOWNTOWN
- Assembly Chef's Hall (111 Richmond, at York) welcomed two new vendors this month: Los Co Vegan, from the chef behind Los Colibris, and Fahrenheit Coffee.
- Aroma has closed at 500 Bloor West (at Bathurst).
- Neo Coffee Bar is about to open at 770 Bay, Unit 3 (at College).
- Labora (433 King West, at Spadina) is now doing lunch Monday to Friday in addition to dinner and weekend brunch.
NORTH
- by CHLOE. opens its first Canadian location Thursday at Yorkdale (3401 Dufferin, at Highway 401).
- Burmese restaurant Pōpa, a new collaboration between Hemant Bhagwani (Indian Street Food Co) and Trevor Lui (Kanpai), is coming to Bayview Village (2901 Bayview) next month.
- Vegwood is open at 540 Oakwood (at Vaughan).
EAST
- Hakka spot Khao is now open at 251 King East (at Sherbourne).
WEST
- Unlovable (1415 Dundas West, at Gladstone) is closing on October 31 after 12 years; final party details are still in the works.
- London-based vegan fast food shop Globally Local is now open at 492 College (at Bathurst).
- Zocalo, a project by the Playa Cabana family that was formerly Dolly's, has closed after less than a year at 1426 Bloor West (at Lansdowne).
- Vivoli (665 College, at) is back open after a fire in June.
- Donerland is now open at 217 Roncesvalles (at Wright).