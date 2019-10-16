New Toronto restaurants: RIP Unlovable

by CHLOE. opens, Zocalo closes, Hemant Bhagwani and Trevor Liu team up for a Burmese spot, and more

DOWNTOWN

NORTH

  • by CHLOE. opens its first Canadian location Thursday at Yorkdale (3401 Dufferin, at Highway 401).
  • Burmese restaurant Pōpa, a new collaboration between Hemant Bhagwani (Indian Street Food Co) and Trevor Lui (Kanpai), is coming to Bayview Village (2901 Bayview) next month.
  • Vegwood is open at 540 Oakwood (at Vaughan).

EAST

  • Hakka spot Khao is now open at 251 King East (at Sherbourne).

WEST

  • Unlovable (1415 Dundas West, at Gladstone) is closing on October 31 after 12 years; final party details are still in the works.
  • London-based vegan fast food shop Globally Local is now open at 492 College (at Bathurst).
  • Zocalo, a project by the Playa Cabana family that was formerly Dolly's, has closed after less than a year at 1426 Bloor West (at Lansdowne).
  • Vivoli (665 College, at) is back open after a fire in June.
  • Donerland is now open at 217 Roncesvalles (at Wright).

