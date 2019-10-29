New Toronto restaurants: Kyoto Katsugyu

A name change for The Village Idiot, vegan Italian, 24-hour bubble tea, halal burgers, and more

DOWNTOWN

  • The Village Idiot (126 McCaul, at Dundas) is now called (wait for it) The Village Genius.
  • The recently-closed Away on Queen West (536 Queen West, at August) will soon become a plant-based Italian restaurant called Vitalia.
  • Real Thailand has closed at 570 Bloor West (at Bathurst).
  • Kyoto Katsugyu, a spot devoted to gyukatsu (a.k.a panko-crusted beef), is opening Thursday at 134 Dundas East (at Church).
  • The new location of Neo Coffee Bar opens November 8 at 770 Bay (at College).
  • 24-hour bubble tea and snack shop Lait Night is now open at 81 Huron (at Dundas).

NORTH

  • Keung's is now open at 8380 Kennedy (at Highway 7) in Markham.

EAST

WEST

