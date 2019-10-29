New Toronto restaurants: Kyoto Katsugyu

×
Kyoto Katsugyu
DOWNTOWN
- The Village Idiot (126 McCaul, at Dundas) is now called (wait for it) The Village Genius.
- The recently-closed Away on Queen West (536 Queen West, at August) will soon become a plant-based Italian restaurant called Vitalia.
- Real Thailand has closed at 570 Bloor West (at Bathurst).
- Kyoto Katsugyu, a spot devoted to gyukatsu (a.k.a panko-crusted beef), is opening Thursday at 134 Dundas East (at Church).
- The new location of Neo Coffee Bar opens November 8 at 770 Bay (at College).
- 24-hour bubble tea and snack shop Lait Night is now open at 81 Huron (at Dundas).
NORTH
- Keung's is now open at 8380 Kennedy (at Highway 7) in Markham.
EAST
- Church's Texas Chicken is opening soon on the Danforth.
WEST
- As previously reported, Paradise Theatre (and its accompanying restaurants, Osteria Rialto and Bar Biltmore) are opening in December at 1006 Bloor West (at Dovercourt).
- Black Cat Espresso Bar's new location is opening Friday at 46 Rosemount (at Lawrence).
- Toronto's halal restaurant scene just keeps growing: A new location of Top Gun Burgers is coming to 1205 Queen West (at Dufferin) in the former location of
- Lobby is open at 1032 Queen West (at Brookfield).
- Uncle Smoke (2285 Dundas West, at Bloor) is closed.