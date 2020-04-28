Takeout Five: Where to order from in Toronto April 28-May 5

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

Welcome to NOW's Toronto takeout column, Takeout Five.

While New Toronto Restaurants goes on hiatus, we're spotlighting just a small handful of the many, many excellent Toronto restaurants offering delivery or takeout during COVID-19. Join us here every week until this whole mess is over.

To see our full list of new delivery and takeout options during the pandemic, click here.

Skyline

One of Parkdale's fave diners (and the subject of a loving musical tribute by Andy Shauf) briefly offered pies for pickup after the mandatory shutdown, but opted to close their doors for the bulk of the past month. But this weekend, they're reopening their doors with a limited takeout menu of comfort food faves. Some hits: "Fried chicken Friday" combos for two ($25) or a family ($50), cream pies in personal and full sizes, $5 tallboy cans and half-price wine. 1426 Queen West, 416-536-3682, @theskylinerestaurant

HOW TO ORDER: Takeout (by phone, Thursday-Saturday 3:30-8 pm).

South Indian Dosa Mahal

Last summer, South Indian Dosa Mahal's battle with their landlord – who they say demanded thousands in back rent just before the restaurant was supposed to reopen after a fire – made headlines around the city. The family-run business set its sights on Mississauga and Roncy in the interim, but the restaurant's faithful customer base in Bloordale eagerly awaited their return to the neighbourhood. That day is finally here: The Logan family has opened back up in the former home of Zocalo for pickup orders. Right now, they're only accepting takeout orders via Whatsapp. 1285 Bloor West, facebook.com

HOW TO ORDER: Takeout (message 9056081745 on Whatsapp).

Ed's Real Scoop

We've been making do with corner store Haagen-Dazs for the past few weeks, but wouldn't quarantine be made a thousand times better with a pint of Burnt Marshmallow? Mercifully, three out of Ed's Real Scoop's four Toronto locations – Mimico, the Beaches and Roncy – are reopening for pint preorders, with pickup set for this weekend. Leslieville ice cream fans will have to wait until May 7. Prices are available on their Instagram page. Various locations, edsrealscoop.com.

HOW TO ORDER: Pickup (email the Mimico, Roncesvalles or Beaches store with your order).

Madame Levant

One of our top picks for the best new brunch spots of 2020, this charming Levantine brunch spot on the east side has begun offering weekly meal kits for cook-at-home goodness. The debut offering is chicken makloubeh, a one-pot meal with seared chicken pieces, roasted cauliflower and veggies layered with rice. They go quickly; in fact, this week's is already sold out, so follow them @madamelevant for more announcements. And even if the kits are gone, you can still stock up your fridge with housemade items like hummus, shutta, labneh and more. 821 Gerrard East, 416-729-0503, madamelevant.com

HOW TO ORDER: Delivery or pickup (order at madamelevant.com).

Sushi Notomai & Kang Bang

Omai has been a Baldwin Village fave for handrolls and sake since opening day in 2017; Canis and Apres have been doing modern Canadian eats on Queen West for the past few years. The spots' respective chefs, Edward Bang and Jeff Kang, are teaming for the quarantimes with two new beautifully-titled pop-ups: A fried chicken outfit called Kang Bang and a sushi service called Notomai. The former is doing fried birds with various spice rubs (shim ramyun, gochujang and habanero or good ol' salt and pepper), plus KBBQ meals. The latter, meanwhile, offers a la carte maki and chirashi, plus DIY hand roll kits so you can make your own tamago truffle and scallop-apple temaki at home. 3 Baldwin & 1166 Queen West; omairestaurant.ca

HOW TO ORDER: Delivery or takeout (UberEats or email; click for details for Kang Bang and Notomai.)

@nataliamanzocco