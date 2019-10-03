Toronto restaurants with Thanksgiving 2019 menus

× Expand Shangri-La Hotel

Azure

The InterContinental Hotel's Thanksgiving menu is available Sunday and Monday – plus November 28 in honour of American Thanksgiving. Three courses (including herb and honey dijon roasted turkey, sweet potato mash, sage stuffing, and a Fireball whiskey pumpkin tart) are available for $49. azurerestaurant.ca

Bannock

Friday through Monday on Thanksgiving weekend, Bannock has a few specials on: A two-course dinner prix fixe for $32, a combo of two prix fixes and a bottle of house wine for $95, and an $18 hot turkey sandwich at brunch. bannockrestaurant.com

Beauty BBQ

O&B's BBQ restaurant is offering a to-go Thanksgiving feast including smoked turkey breast, jalapeño cornbread stuffing and sweet potato and marshmallow casserole. One $195 takeout order serves 10-12. beautybbq.com

Cafe Boulud

The Four Seasons brasserie, as usual, has a number of Thanksgiving prix fixe options, including Sunday brunch ($57 for two courses / $64 for three), Sunday dinner ($85 for three courses) and Monday dinner ($95 for three courses). Options include turkey, pumpkin ravioli, and — brace yourself — a "turducken" with pâté en croûte, turkey, duck, chicken and cranberry gastrique. cafeboulud.com

Broadview Hotel

The Civic, the Broadview's lobby restaurant, is offering a three-course dinner Saturday and Sunday. Options include turkey, squash and brown butter soup, and vegetable galette. Email dinewithus@thebroadviewhotel.com to reserve.

The Drake (x 4)

The Toronto restaurant empire's Get Stuffed promo is back at four of its properties (the Drake Hotel, Commissary, One Fifty and Devonshire). Each dinner is $39 per person, and though all of the spots have slightly different menus, everything revolves around the Commissary's house-smoked turkey. thedrake.ca

Earls

The King St. steakhouse is offering "turkey breast, bread pudding, mashed potatoes and caramelized brussels sprouts" for $22 on Sunday and Monday, plus pumpkin pie whole or bie the slice. Bonus: They're also offering Skip The Dishes delivery. earls.ca

Globe Bistro

The Danforth holiday standby is offering a $45 prix fixe at both brunch and dinner on Sunday. Main options include roasted free-range Ontario turkey or ricotta gnocchi with brown butter and sage. globebistro.com

Hart House

On Thursday, October 10, the Unviersity of Toronto is hosting its annual Thanksgiving bash (a steal at just $25 to $35) that includes turkey, traditional sides and veggie options. eventbrite.ca

Liberty Commons

For those who don't need no stinkin' forks and knives to eat their Thanksgiving dinner, the Liberty Commons is bringing back their beer can turkey sandwiches ($21) on Saturday and Sunday. libertycommons.ca

Momofuku Kojin

Momofuku Kōjin

Momo's Sunday prixe fixe Thanksgiving dinner is being served family-style at $99 a person. Options include sausages and grilled trout, peach and corn salad, and their signature cheesy Tita's Mash potatoes (cheese pull photo this-a-way). kojin.momofuku.com

O&B Cafe Grill (Front)

On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, O&B is doing three-course dinners for $45 (or $40 for vegetarians). Options include celeriac and chestnut soup, turkey, roast beef, and an autumn grain bowl. obcafegrill.com

O&B Cafe Grill (Bayview)

Prix-fixe options at the uptown O&B include carrot ginger soup, mushroom shepherd's pie, and the usual bird (with sage-apple stufﬁng and citrus cranberry relish, among other sides). The Thanksgiving dinner ($42) is available Saturday and Sunday, plus all-day service on Monday. obcafegrill.com

Old Mill Inn

The west-end inn is doing brunch and dinner on both Sunday and Monday; adults are $55, children 6-11 are $25, and kids 5 and under are free. oldmilltoronto.com

Pantry

The Food Dudes' takeout offshoot has three Thanksgiving combos available for preorder, ranging from $30 to $50 per guest (minimum of five people). Delivery is also available. thefooddudes.com

Shangri-La Hotel

The hotel is offering a lunch buffet on Sunday at $95 for adults and $50 for kids, featuring roasted heritage turkey, a seafood and dim sum bar, house-made pastries and more. An eight-person, $340 takeout menu is also available at Bosk (order by October 7). To reserve, email boskreservations.slto@shangri-la.com.

STK

The Yorkville steakhouse's Thanksgiving special, served on Monday, includes roasted turkey with chestnut cornbread stuffing, cranberry orange chutney and more. The deal is $55 and $21 for kids; dessert is an extra $16. stksteakhouse.com

