16 special gifts at the St. Lawrence Market for that special someone

Picking the right gifts for your loved ones can be a daunting task. Especially when everything on the market seems to be unoriginal copies of the next run-of-the-mill thing.

If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind gift that reflects the uniqueness of the person receiving the gift, look no further than Toronto’s very own St. Lawrence Market. In addition to the year-round vendors inside the red brick building, you will also find plenty of options at the second annual Winter Market, which runs until December 22nd.

This year, the Winter Market at St. Lawrence features a Toronto-favourite: the Sunday Variety Market, which features over 75 vintage and antique vendors. Inside the big white tent on Market Street, you’ll find everything from hand-crafted jewellery to vintage records, making it the perfect place for gift shopping.

For the fashionista

For your fashion-forward friend who is always on the hunt for special additions for their closet, you can find vintage accessories and handmade crocheted goods at Aprilsunrises.

At Yasmeen Jewellery, you’ll find a collection of jewelry designed and created in-house. And don’t worry! All of their products are eco-friendly, tarnish free, PVD gold or rhodium-plated, hypoallergenic, and free of nickel, lead and copper.

Advertisement

Each piece made by hand, each piece of jewelry Irene & Ribbon carries a unique touch. These are pieces perfect for the dreamy, girlie girl who loves to embody her feminine.

What’s more unique than jewelry that’s made from glass? At Rosato Glass Studio, you’ll find brilliant designs and unmatched craftsmanship in their handmade pieces.

For the beauty guru

For the person on your gift list whose priority every day is smelling like a million bucks, check out the perfume oils at SCNT, which offers high-quality perfume impressions inspired by popular designer niche fragrances.

Clean skincare is in! You can find all-natural, plant-based, vegan, eco-friendly beauty and skin care products from BKIND at Gorgeous & Beautiful.

For the Who from Whoville

Advertisement

Gorgeous & Beautiful also offers an array of holiday decorations, making it a perfect one-stop-shop for the friend who is obsessed with all things Christmas, all year round.

For the print and record lover

Whether it’s for the aesthetic or for the vintage record player in your bestie’s home, you can find prints of vintage ads and vintage vinyl at Unvaultedvintageads.

Have pictures with your loved ones that you’d like to frame and gift? Fringey offers matboards for your favourite pictures and prints, putting a special, unique twist to every frame.

Chloe Helen Art is a mother-daughter duo who creates cute, classic, whimsical greeting cards. These are perfect cards to throw in to the gift bag for that extra special touch.

For the chef

Advertisement

From gourmet jams to vanilla bean extracts, Scheffler’s Deli and Cheese has all the things that make a foodie’s dream come true. Highly recommended by the staff is Scheffler’s very own French-style butter.

Placewares is a kitchen gadget wonderland, where you’ll find everything from cookie cutters of all shapes and sizes to teapot covers, making it a perfect one-stop-shop for the chef in your family (you know, the one that cooks Thanksgiving dinner for everyone each year).

For the coffee/tea lover

Stop by Everyday Gourmet Coffee Roasters for that caffeine boost before you get your shopping on! The joint also offers everything from coffee-making gadgets to a large variety of freshly roasted coffee and dozens of teas.

For the chronic sweet tooth

These sweet and salty treats from Mr. Kettlecorn are perfect gifts for the constant snacker. From small to jumbo sizes, they make the perfect addition to any gift basket or as standalone gifts.

Advertisement

Tucked away in the bottom level of the red brick building, Aren’t We Sweet offers a large selection of fair trade, organic, all natural, locally produced and Canadian products, as well as a healthy selection of European and South American specialities. Stop by for some homemade fudge, roasted cocoa beans and more!

This is for the conscious chocolatiers. Chocosol Traders crafts small-batch, bean-to-bar dark chocolate using direct-trade cacao and traditional methods. Check out their stand at the Winter Market!