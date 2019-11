× Expand Samuel Engelking Priyanka, NOW's 2019 Readers' Choice winner for Best Drag Performer.

You voted, and we listened. The NOW 2019 Readers' Choice results are in, featuring your picks for the city's best food, art, shopping, services, nightlife and much, much more.

You might even spy some new brand-categories, including Best Drag Performer (because readers are fundamental).

Check out the full list of 2019 Readers' Choice winners here!