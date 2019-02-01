The best sex and kink shops in Toronto

For convenience – and maybe anonymity – many people buy sex toys and kink accessories online these days, but there are so many perks to shopping in store. You get to see and feel the products for yourself and talk to someone knowledgeable about them, plus many places offer workshops and educational resources. No matter what you’re into, Toronto is home to a wide range of sex-positive and kink shops. Here are some of the best spots in the city to spice up your Valentine’s Day, or just your everyday.

Good for Her

Address: 175 Harbord, goodforher.com

Carlyle Jansen opened her shop 22 years ago after giving impromptu workshops about sex toys to friends. Everyone was so impressed with Jansen’s openness and comfort with the topic, they urged her to create a safe and educational space to talk about sex. Good for Her holds frequent workshops on everything from orgasm techniques to burlesque to bondage. They also have a whole section on gender expression and on Sundays from noon to 2 pm, there are women- and trans-only hours to ensure everyone feels comfortable while shopping.

Kink Toronto

Address: 975 Bloor West, kinktoronto.com

Having opened just under two years ago, this new BDSM boutique in Bloor West has everything you didn’t know you wanted to try. They source leather whips and wooden paddles from artisans across Canada such as Viktoria Torments from Ottawa. They’re big on education and inclusivity and host a wide range of workshops, their most popular being how to have a threesome. You can grab affordable toys like Tenga eggs ($11) to more upscale accessories made from leather and Swarovski crystals.

The Nookie

Address: 827 College, thenookieshop.com

This newly opened boutique is the place to go if you want to get something high-end. Owner Veronica Kazoleas, a social psychologist and former healthcare executive, opened the shop to provide more options for women to explore their sexuality. Kazoleas sources beautiful lingerie from Paris and local handmade brands like Bully Boy. Prices range from $20 to over $100 so there’s something for everyone. They also carry a wide variety of kink products such as gags and bondage rope, as well as books, bath products and more.

Northbound Leather

Address: 7 St. Nicholas, northbound.com

Tucked away just off Yonge and Wellesley, this spot is the first leather/fetish retailer of its kind in Canada. They carry every leather item you could imagine from full catsuits and corsets to harnesses and even masks. They also offer customization to make sure your item fits just the way you like it. They’re a staple in Toronto’s kink scene and hold major events like fetish nights and fashion shows. Leather is expensive, so these items are definitely a treat. If you’ve ever even remotely had an interest in leather or fetish, you need to stop by this emporium.

Come as You Are

Address: online, comeasyouare.com

Unfortunately the bricks-and-mortar store closed down in 2016, but their online shop is thriving and you can still catch them around the city once in a while via pop-up shops. Their free annual Erotic Arts and Crafts Fair is happening on February 2 at the Gladstone Hotel, which features DIY artists from all over the city displaying handmade sex toys, zines, lingerie, jewellery and more. They are the world’s only co-operative sex shop and their website is home to infinite toys, books, DVDs and clothes. Their site also has a whole sex education section on everything from how to pick your first sex toy to sex and aging. Check out their sister site, GenderGear, owned and operated by trans and gender variant folks. Like many of the physical stores on this list, Come as You Are has always been very queer inclusive.

Hanky Panky

Address: 764 Queen West, thehankypankystore.com

This sweet boutique on Queen West is run by two sisters. From vibrators to lubes to lingerie, this cute spot has it all. They carry over 30 brands, with favourites like We-vibe and Tenga. Near the back, they have a beautiful lingerie section with everything from lacy pieces to leather corsets and bustiers. The family aspect gives it a very welcoming and helpful vibe and the staff are more than eager to help you find what you’re looking for. This would be the place if you desire a higher-end piece to treat yourself.

Aren’t We Naughty

Address: 1100 The Queensway; 5296 Yonge, arentwenaughty.com

This is a classic spot to hit up before your girlfriend's bachelorette party. They have two locations in Toronto with the Etobicoke flagship being the biggest and most decorated. A claw machine filled with stuffed teddy bears holding vibrators greets you at the front door. The candy penis lollipops and joke aprons may catch your eye, but their assortment reaches beyond mere gag gifts. They have a healthy vibrator section – the We-Vibe being their most popular. In addition to role-playing costumes and bondage accessories, they also sell fun fixtures like sex swings.

