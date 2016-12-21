Norman Wilner’s Top 10 movies of 2016

Looking over my list, I’m struck by how delicate so many of these movies feel. Even the big effects pictures seem small and intimate, and one of the documentaries could be dismissed as a home movie if you aren’t paying attention. In a year where Marvel and DC slugged it out for box office supremacy while studios raced to squeeze new chapters out of old properties, I found myself responding to beating hearts and personal statements. Maybe I’m getting soft in my old age.

× Expand Ashton Sanders in Moonlight

(D: Barry Jenkins)

Jenkins’s long-overdue follow-up to 2008’s Medicine For Melancholy traces a decade and a half in the life of an African-American kid in Florida in three distinct movements. Moonlight shows us how small moments of kindness or cruelty can profoundly affect the human heart, how people are always more complex than you think they are and how cinema is unmatched at communicating ideas and feeling. In a year marked by contempt and rage, Moonlight dares to hope empathy will save us.

× Expand Mary Cybulski Don't miss Paterson, starring Adam Driver and Golshifteh Farahani, when it's released in early February.

(D: Jim Jarmusch)

If not for the stunning Moonlight, this would have easily topped my list. Jarmusch’s latest is a deadpan, down-to-earth character study about a week in the life of a quiet New Jersey bus driver (Adam Driver) who’s also a poet who views his modest environs with a sense of wonder and actively folds his life into his work. The pace may be sleepy, but Paterson is alive to every interaction, every possibility. I can’t think of another recent movie that plays quite like it, mixing gentle humanity and absurd comedy with profundity and even awe. (Opens February 3.)

× Expand KJ AIW2DARFUR0407.jpg

(D: Kirsten Johnson)

The best documentary of the year is an essay film constructed from footage shot by documentary cinematographer Johnson over the decade and a half she worked on movies like The Invisible War, Citizenfour, Fahrenheit 9/11 and Trapped. Interweaving outtakes from those films with her own home videos – and counting on us to figure out how time is passing through the growth spurts of her children and the deterioration of her ailing mother – Johnson takes us through her remarkable career and shows us the cost it’s exacted upon her.

× Expand You'll be as enthusiastic as star Sandra Hüller when you see Toni Erdmann.

(D: Maren Ade)

Ade’s comedy about the battle of wills between an impulsive retiree (Peter Simonischek) and his stressed-out corporate-consultant daughter (Requiem’s Sandra Hüller) is an epic of escalating absurdity that gradually unpacks into a heartfelt examination of two people trying to forge a proper connection after years of estrangement. Yes, it’s very long and mostly in German. You won’t mind. (Opens January 27.)

(D: Damien Chazelle)

This knockout musical – winner of the People’s Choice Award at TIFF this year – is a swooning, glorious tribute to the risky pursuits of fame, art and love, featuring pitch-perfect turns from Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as Hollywood dreamers who’d be perfect for each other if it weren’t for their wildly divergent interests and career paths. Chazelle infuses the structure of a 50s MGM musical with a nervous energy that’s utterly contemporary, making the most of that unique weirdness that Gosling and Stone bring out in each other. And the songs are pretty great, too.

× Expand Photo Credit: Jan Thijs ARRIVAL

(D: Denis Villeneuve)

As he did in Enemy and Sicario, Villeneuve creates a precise aesthetic and undermines it with fragile humanity. He centres an interstellar mystery around the personal journey of a linguist (Amy Adams, in a career-best performance) recruited by the U.S. government to communicate with extraterrestrials who’ve landed in Montana. It’s hard sci-fi made by an artist: a movie about the impossibility of understanding a truly alien intelligence that’s also about the impossibility of imagining a truly alien intelligence.

× Expand null PETE'S DRAGON Oakes Fegley is Pete in Disney's PETE'S DRAGON, the story of a boy named Pete and his best friend Elliot, who just happens to be a dragon.

(D: David Lowery)

That pointless remake of The Jungle Book got all the attention (and the money), but Lowery’s gorgeous reinvention of Disney’s cheesy 1977 musical about a child and a friendly monster was the finest thing that studio released this year. It’s a work of delicacy and joy, a product made by a corporation for a mass audience that somehow manages to be lyrical and tender. So of course nobody went to see it. Bring home the Blu-ray, turn off the lights and see what you missed.

(D: Na Hong-jin)

Na’s insidious Korean creeper – about a wildly unqualified small-town cop (Kwak Do-won) who finds himself up against a mysterious madness that sends ordinary people into violent fugue states – remixes two decades of Asian horror cinema to come up with something new and ambitious. It gets under your skin and stays there. Barely released theatrically, it’s now streaming on Netflix. Don’t miss it.

(D: Craig Atkinson)

Atkinson’s unblinking documentary explores the horrific militarization of American policing and the concurrent erosion of civil liberties over the past decade, all due to a Homeland Security grant program that allows arms manufacturers to sell their surplus weapons to domestic police. But that means convincing cops they’re under constant threat of death, stoking paranoia at the very real cost of (mostly Black) civilian lives. A doc that’s as important as it is sickening.

× Expand Michael Shannon (top) and Jaeden Lieberher stand tall in tense thriller.

(D: Jeff Nichols)

Nichols is getting plenty of love for Loving – and rightly so, it’s terrific – but I prefer this moody, entirely overlooked riff on 80s sci-fi thrillers starring the phenomenal Michael Shannon as a father determined to protect his very special son (Jaeden Lieberher) from sinister interests. Infusing fantastic events with compelling humanity, it does the Stranger Things thing better than Stranger Things did, and also features a fun supporting turn from the invaluable Adam Driver.

Honourable mentions

Blink and you missed the year’s other great screen musical: the remarkable London Road, a thrilling ensemble piece featuring Olivia Colman and Tom Hardy as Ipswich residents sharing their neighbourhood with a serial killer preying on sex workers. Director Rufus Norris radically reworked Alecky Blythe and Adam Cork’s experimental theatre piece, which he’d first staged for the National Theatre in London in 2011, and the result was incredible.

Martin Scorsese’s deeply felt Silence has been rattling around my head since I saw it earlier this month; when it opens in the new year, you’ll understand why.

I also responded to the intimate depths of Jeff Nichols’s Loving, which frames interracial couple Richard and Mildred Loving as two people who would have much rather been left alone than forced to make history, and the pure, overwhelming feeling of Joey Klein’s The Other Half, which let Tom Cullen and Tatiana Maslany delve deep into broken characters who find strength in each another.

Paul Dano’s aching loneliness anchored the madness of Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan’s Swiss Army Man, which paired him with a very lively corpse played by Daniel Radcliffe. Meanwhile, Taika Waititi cast a beguiling spell with his own mismatched-buddy picture, Hunt For The Wilderpeople. And Shane Black’s The Nice Guys perverted the buddy-cop cliché for its own giddy ends, matching a goofy-great Ryan Gosling with a surly Russell Crowe and throwing them into 70s Los Angeles to see what happens.

In the toon world, I loved the piercing metaphors and complex action sequences of Finding Dory and Zootopia as much as the clean lines and inspiring adventure of Rémi Chayé’s Long Way North.

Out of dozens of worthy documentaries, I was struck by the quiet dignity and desperation of Hugh Gibson’s The Stairs and the spiralling absurdity of David Farrier and Dylan Reeve’s Tickled; by the unspoken longing at the heart of Jay Cheel’s How To Build A Time Machine and the daring of Vitaly Mansky, who kept his cameras rolling while shooting propaganda in North Korea, in Under The Sun.

And though it pained me to see Mike Birbiglia’s delightful Don't Think Twice slide straight to VOD and disc in Canada, at this point that fate is the best I can hope for Kelly Reichardt’s Certain Women and Anna Rose Holmer’s The Fits, two exceptional films that their distributors have no interest in releasing theatrically up here. I’d book them into the Royal or the Revue myself if I could. Anybody up for that?