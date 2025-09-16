‘We finally got JB,’ Coachella just dropped its 2026 lineup with Justin Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter among the headliners

Grab your favourite desert-inspired outfits and your toughest cowboy boots, the full lineup for the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has officially been revealed, with Canadian star Justin Bieber being one of the headliners.

The music festival, which will take place between two weekends, April 10 to 12 and 17 to 19, unveiled its lengthy list of anticipated performances for its 2026 edition, featuring headliners Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, and Karol G.

This festival marks the first time each artist will be headlining. The announcement comes shortly after Canadian singer Justin Bieber’ s surprise SWAG ll album release on Sept. 5, a 44-song catalogue which follows the surprise July 11 drop of SWAG, the first album released by the artist in four years, after his 2021 album Justice.

Bieber will be headlining the highly anticipated festival on Saturday, April 11 and 18, marking his return after a multi-year hiatus from major tours. The singer had previously appeared as a guest during other artists’ sets at the famed festival.

Carpenter, who is set to lead the headliners on Friday, April 10 and 17, will be returning to the Coachella stage following the performance of her hit song “Espresso” at the music festival in 2024. The singer recently released her seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, which made its way to the soundwaves last month.

Columbian reggaeton singer and songwriter Karol G is slated to hit the big stage on Sunday, April 12 and 19, following her festival debut in 2022. The artist released her album, Tropicoqueta, in June.

Artists such as Young Thug, Sexyy Red, Central Cee, Teddy Swims, KATSEYE, Giveon, The Strokes, PinkPanthress, Davido, Kaskade, Laufey, Major Lazer, Iggy Pop, and FKA Twigs are also expected to step foot onto the festival’s desert-bound stage. Italian DJ Anyma will also be premiering the project AEden on a special stage during the festival.

Meanwhile, many have taken to social media to share their excitement over the Coachella 2026 lineup announcement, with some questioning the earlier-than-usual release date.

“Can’t believe we finally got JB. This will be huge, he hasn’t performed in years, people from all over the world will be wanting tickets now. Shows the proper pop album in 2026 will have real promo as expected,” one Reddit user said.

“Sabrina really said “Coachella see you back here when I headline” and was correct damn,” one user added.

“So proud of Karol! First latina headliner, well deserved!❤️❤️” another user commented.

“This is such a GREAT UNDERCARD HOLY COW, the headliners are definitely more pop leaning this year compared to the more diverse headliners in the past but wow the undercard is stacked! Only thing missing is more edm acts imo,” one Redditor added.

“I wonder why this lineup dropped like four months earlier than normal,” another Reddit User said.

Tickets for the music festival will become available for purchase on Friday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m.