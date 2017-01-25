Isaiah Rashad, Hooded Fang, Mogwai: Hot Tickets

× Expand Isaiah Rashad plays Phoenix Concert Theatre, Thursday (January 26).

ISAIAH RASHAD Phoenix Concert Theatre (410 Sherbourne), Thursday (January 26) Funk-infused hip-hop.

KID KOALA'S SATELLITE CONCERT Rivoli (334 Queen West), Thursday-Saturday (January 26-28) See album review.

SARAH JANE SCOUTEN & THE HONKY TONK WINGMEN, BOBBY C. DOVE, ANGIE GUNN Dakota Tavern (249 Ossington), Thursday (January 26) See Artists To Watch.

CLOUD NOTHINGS, PALM, LVL UP Lee's Palace (529 Bloor West), Friday (January 27) Cleveland rockers now with second guitar.

24HRS, YE ALI Mod Club (722 College), Friday (January 27) Breakout Atlanta R&B singer.

HOODED FANG, ANAMAI, DELILUH Silver Dollar (486 Spadina), Friday (January 27) Daps Records power-pop group.

LINDY VOPNFJÖRĐ, WAX MANNEQUIN, SIGRUN STELLA The Garrison (1197 Dundas West), Friday (January 27) See Artists To Watch.

CLASS OF 2017 w/ Shy Kids, Common Deer, SATE, Raven Shields Horseshoe (370 Queen West), Saturday (January 28) Dan Burke's new music series continues.

ADAM ANT Danforth Music Hall (147 Danforth), Sunday (January 29) Goody Two Shoes punk star.

30TH ANNIVERSARY OF HANDSOME NED'S PASSING w/ John Bora, Steve Koch, Cleave Anderson, Screaming Sam Ferrara, Tony Benattar, Johnny MacLeod, Tony Kenny,

Ferraro, Devin Cuddy, the Queen St. Hellions Horseshoe (370 Queen West), Sunday (January 29) Release for newly unearthed live recordings.

TONSTARTSSBANDHT, ELLIOTT VINCENT JONES, CALVIN LOVE The Baby G (1608 Dundas West), Monday (January 30) Prolific psych duo.

MOGWAI Danforth Music Hall (147 Danforth), Monday (January 29) Scottish post-rock heavyweights.

Get more Toronto concert listings here.