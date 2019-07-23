Tegan & Sara are bringing their book and concert tour to Toronto

Canadian indie-pop heroes Tegan & Sara are taking a time machine back to their teen years.

This fall, they’re releasing the memoir High School, which takes the twin sister singer/songwriters back to 1990s Calgary, the rave scene and the exploration of their queer identities. The book will come with a new album, Hey, I’m Just Like You – also the name of their tour – which is made up of re-recorded versions of their early teen songs, which the Quin sisters rediscovered on never-released tapes while writing the book.

Their just-announced show at the Winter Garden Theatre on October 19 will feature songs from that album, readings from the book and even archive video footage from their teen years. They’ll also play songs from their decades-long career, sure, but mostly you’ll come away knowing more about teenaged Tegan & Sara than ever.

October 19 at Winter Garden Theatre (189 Yonge), doors 7 pm, all ages. $50.50-$100.50. On sale Friday (July 26). ticketmaster.ca.

More Just Announced Toronto Concerts

Kurt Vile & The Violators, Jennifer Castle at Queen Elizabeth Theatre Moved from Sony Centre. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $39.50-$79.50. ticketfly.com. August 1.

Laura Barrett at Monarch Tavern Who Is The Baker? album release concert. Doors 7 pm. $15. eventbrite.ca. August 8.

Dehd, Deeper, Media Jeweler at Monarch Tavern doors 8 pm. $10.50. eventbrite.ca. September 10.

Five Alarm Funk at Mod Club doors 8 pm. $20. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. September 20.

Brant Bjork, Ecstatic Vision at Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $20.50. On sale Friday (July 26). ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. September 25.

Jake Clemons (Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band) at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $22.50. On sale Thursday (July 25). ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, horseshoetavern.com. October 1.

Post Malone at Scotiabank Arena Second show added. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $95-$556. ticketmaster.ca. October 3-4.

Being As An Ocean, Holding Absence, De’Wayne Jackson at Mod Club doors 7 pm, all ages. $25. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. October 4.

Landon Cube at Drake Hotel doors 7 pm. $19.50. On sale Friday (July 26). ticketmaster.ca. October 5.

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls at Queen Elizabeth Theatre doors 6 pm, all ages. $39.50-$69.50. ticketfly.com. October 10.

Cave In, War On Women, Lazer/Wulf at Lee’s Palace doors 7 pm. $22. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. October 13.

tobi lou at Velvet Underground doors 7 pm, all ages. $17.50. On sale Friday (July 26). ticketmaster.ca. October 15.

Richard Thompson, Eliza Gilkyson at Queen Elizabeth Theatre doors 7 pm. $39.50-$59.50. On sale Friday (July 26). ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. October 18.

Tegan & Sara at Winter Garden Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. $50.50-$100.50. On sale Friday (July 26). ticketmaster.ca. October 19.

The Band Perry at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. $29.50-$39.50. ticketmaster.ca. October 21.

King Princess at Rebel doors 7 pm, all ages. $TBA. On sale Friday (July 26). ticketmaster.ca. October 28.

The Northern Pikes at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $20. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. November 1.

Matt Mays, Skye Wallace at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $29.50-$49.50. ticketmaster.ca. November 8.

Sasha Sloan at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $TBA. On sale Friday (July 26). ticketmaster.ca. November 12.

Charlotte Lawrence at Velvet Underground doors 7 pm, all ages. $TBA. On sale Friday (July 26). ticketweb.ca. November 13.

Joan Shelley at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. November 19.

The Watchmen, The Grapes Of Wrath at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $27.50-$37.50. ticketmaster.ca. November 23.

With Confidence, Between You and Me, Doll Skin at Hard Luck Bar 6 pm, all ages. $19. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. November 23.

Allah-Las at Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $25.50. On sale Friday (July 26). ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. November 24.

Goo Goo Dolls at Queen Elizabeth Theatre All ages. $60-$95. On sale Friday (July 26). ticketmaster.ca. November 25.

High On Fire, Power Trip, Creeping Death at Danforth Music Hall doors 6 pm, all ages. $TBA. On sale Friday (July 26). ticketmaster.ca. November 25.

Partner at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $15. On sale Friday (July 26). ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. November 28.

Twin Peaks, Lala Lala, Ohmme at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm. $26-$39.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. December 2.

Reverend Horton Heat, Voodoo Glow Skulls, The 5678’s, Dave Alvin at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm. $35-$50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. December 3.

Cracker at Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $35. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. December 3.

Ezra Collective at Velvet Underground doors 7 pm. $16. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. December 9.

Big Wreck at Danforth Music Hall $TBA. On sale Friday (July 26). livenation.com. December 20.

@nowtoronto