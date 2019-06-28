Toronto concerts we're looking forward to in July 2019

× Expand Neil Krug Tame Impala's Kevin Parker

Broken Social Scene: July 1 at Harbourfront Centre: There are certain band/venue combos that just make magic. After two of their greatest shows ever at Harbourfront Centre – including their legendary 2009 show that became the film This Movie Is Broken – they'll be back for a free Canada Day concert. See listing.

Drive-By Truckers: July 3-5 at Lee's Palace: The two-decade strong intelligent southern rockers get a three-night stand in the north. See listing.

The Beaches International Jazz Festival: July 5-28 at Woodbine Park and Queen East: The more neighbourly answer to the Toronto Jazz Festival is enjoying its 31st anniversary this year. It all culminates on the final weekend street fest (July 25 to 27). Queen East shuts down in the evenings. Singers, salsa drummers and bands tune up. Families and revellers gravitating over from the parks and boardwalk sample the vibes and food trucks. beachesjazz.com

Theo Parrish, Nicole Misha, Deon Jamar: July 5 at Masonic Temple: It's a good month for fans of Detroit dance music. The influential DJ/producer brings his eclectic, funk-infused sensibility to a dancefloor in one of the city's most iconic music venues. See listing.

Feast In The East 73: Sandro Perri, Bernice, New Chance: July 6 at Prairie Drive Park: The east end music and food series will take over a Scarborough park for its annual outdoor mini-fest. A trio of excellent local artists, art, bike tuneups and mango curry – what more could you need on a hot summer weekend day? See Facebook.

Blink-182 with Simple Plan, Neck Deep: July 7 at Budweiser Stage: Put on your Etnies and your Hurley shirt because Blink-182 are playing the entirety of Enema Of The State (plus the hits!) for the 20th anniversary of the album. Beleaguered guitarist and alien hunter Tom DeLonge, who left the band in 2015, will not be playing any of the reunion shows. Also not playing: Lil Wayne, who's co-headlining much of the rest of this tour. Instead, we’re getting Simple Plan. See listing.

Jennifer Lopez: July 7 and 8 at Scotiabank Arena: The future Mrs. A-Rod brings her It's My Party tour to Toronto for two nights. Expect lots of sequins, high-energy dancing and more hits from her three-decade-long career than you care to remember. Her love don't cost a thing, but this stadium show will cost you a pretty penny. See listing.

Pep Rally with Courtesy, Ariel Zetina, Chippy Nonstop and Boy Pussy: July 12 at Velvet Underground: Denmark's Najaaraq Vestbirk, aka Courtesy, makes a stop in Toronto, thanks to one of the hottest new dance parties, Pep Rally. She'll be joined by Chicago techno DJ Ariel Zetina with local support from Boy Pussy and former NOW cover star Chippy Nonstop. See listing.

Badge Époque Ensemble with Scattered Clouds: July 13 at the Baby G: After earning our only NNNNN review at this year's CMW, Maximilian Turnbull and his instrumental combo get a proper album release show for their self-titled debut. Don't miss trippy Hull band Scattered Clouds, either. See listing.

Soccer Mommy: July 13 at The Opera House: Last time Soccer Mommy played here, it was at Longboat Hall in support of her breakthrough indie rock album, Clean. Now she’s back, playing a bigger venue, and still riding the wave of that album, which at times sees the Nashville singer/songwriter channeling Liz Phair channeling The Stooges. See listing.

Omar S with Immigrant Muscle, Mike Gibbs: July 13 The Detroit house/techno favourite was supposed to spin at an east-end church in June, but airport delays caused him to miss his connecting flight from Miami. The promoters still threw a party since they had gone big with sound and lights so here's hoping this makeup date – venue TBA – delivers a similarly full late-night dance party experience. See listing.

The second annual closing down party at the Cadillac Lounge: July 14: It's been hard keeping track of the Parkdale bar/music venue's status, but we've got confirmation that this time it's for real: it's closing. The bar will say goodbye in classic Cadillac fashion, with rockabilly music from the Double Cuts and the Rizdales. Sam Grosso will keep the brand alive with his Cadillac Lounge Productions, including music for the Sessions Craft Beer Festival in Gravenhurst on the August long weekend. See Facebook.

Belle and Sebastian with Men I Trust: July 16 at Danforth Music Hall: After releasing a trio of EPs last year, the Glaswegian indie pop band are back in Toronto. With a career spanning three decades and nine full-length albums, there’s no way they’re going to play every song you’re hoping for. Instead, just go watch it on YouTube first – for me, that will be Get Me Away From Here, I’m Dying – and if they happen to play it, consider it good fortune. See listing.

Backstreet Boys: July 17 at Scotiabank Arena: Some of the Backstreet Boys are nearing 50, but the “boy” band shows no signs of slowing down. They’re bringing their DNA world tour to Scotiabank Arena over 20 years after the release of their first album. You’ll hear songs from their latest, DNA, but you'll also get your chance to sing along to I Want It That Way. See listing.

Clairmont The Second with Govi, Hezi: July 20 at Rivoli: The Toronto rapper upped the ante yet again with his latest album Do You Drive? Now, he gives it a proper release show. See listing.

PUP with Partner, Cayetana: July 21 at Echo Beach: The NOW cover stars are about to play their biggest local headlining show ever. A sunny July punk show you won't want to miss. See listing.

Tame Impala: July 26 at Budweiser Stage: Tame Impala make the kind of heady psychedelia perfect for introspective headphone-listening, but the Australian band can also transfix a big outdoor summer crowd – they proved that while headlining Coachella this year. See listing.

DāM-FunK with Famous Lee: July 26 at Velvet Underground: Funk master, producer and all around stellar record selector will be handling the decks for a night of funky electronic and undeniably dance-worthy tunes. See listing.

Toronto's Festival of Beer: July 26-28 at Exhibition Place: Okay, yes, there's a certain stigma attached to an artist of a certain age playing a beer fest. But look at the legitimately great classic hip-hop lineup on the first night: Public Enemy Radio (i.e. Public Enemy minus Flavor Flav), Raekwon & Ghostface Killah and DJ Jazzy Jeff. The next night (the messiest) sees local classic rock cover band Dwayne Gretzky, before the festival closes on July 28 with 2000s throwbacks Ja Rule & Ashanti. Better Beef Fest than Fyre Fest. See website.

Bryan Ferry: July 30 at Sony Centre: The British glam legend was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with his band Roxy Music and his latest solo tour focuses heavily on their classic 1982 album Avalon. See listing.

