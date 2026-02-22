Not just books: 7 more things you can borrow from the Toronto Public Library for free

Books aren’t the only thing you can borrow from the Toronto Public Library (TPL). In recent years, the city’s public libraries have extended their lending services to include everything from musical instruments to carbon dioxide monitors, to other creative and practical tools.

Besides take-home items, the TPL offers a host of rentable services, including event spaces, librarians, and piano practice rooms.

Here are a list of goods and services other than books you can rent from the TPL:

Audio Recording Kits

Looking to start a podcast or record some music but lacking the necessary audio equipment? The TPL offers audio recording kits that can be borrowed for seven days. The kit comes with both lapel and handheld microphones. Only adults can borrow kits and you must sign an equipment loan form.

Carbon Dioxide Monitors

Concerned about poor ventilation in your home or other indoor environments? Digital Innovation Hubs at select TPL branches offer battery powered Aranet4 carbon dioxide monitors that monitor the CO2 levels in a variety of indoor spaces. Teens and adults with a valid library card can borrow a CO2 monitor for seven days. Lost or damaged kits carry a $355 fine.

Librarians

Need help with job hunting, school research projects or finding the perfect book? The librarians at TPL branches are available for borrowing in 30 to 60 minute sessions. To schedule a help session, fill out the form on TPL’s website and a librarian will be matched to you. Just make sure to be on your best behaviour.

Musical Instruments

The Musical Instrument Lending Library integrated into the TPL system is a collection of musical instruments that can be borrowed for free with a library card. Available instruments include guitars, ukuleles, violins, banjos, and more. This service is currently offered at the Parkdale, Downsview and York Woods branches. Patrons can borrow an instrument for 21 days with two renewals.

Ontario Parks Pass

Explore nature with a library card. Torontonians can borrow a free day pass to explore over 100 of Ontario’s parks. The pass covers the cost of park admission and is valid only for day use.

Sensory room

The S. Walter Stewart branch located in East York next to True Davidson Park contains the city’s only sensory room. It’s a unique space for children up to 12 years of age with sensory processing needs. The room can be booked for 15 to 60 minute sessions by calling 416-396-3975. Adult supervision is required.

Virtual Interview Rooms



Various TPL branches have quiet single-person rooms with computers that job seekers can use to look for jobs and attend job interviews in. These rooms are located in the Bridlewood, Fairview, Malvern, and North York Central Library Branches. Virtual interview rooms can be booked up to two weeks in advance for two-hour sessions.