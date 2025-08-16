‘Something drastic needs to be done,’ A TTC rider’s proposal for a subway line along Queen East sparks mixed reactions

A rider fed up with crowded traffic in Toronto’s east end has shared their design for a subway line online, prompting a discussion about transit solutions in the city.

The commuter recently took to social media to share their idea for a new transit line that would replace a portion of the 501 Queen streetcar. Named “Line 9 – Beaches Express,” the subway would run from Leslieville, intersecting with an upcoming Ontario Line stop, to the Neville Park loop, completing six total stops.

According to the social media user, the idea came after they were stuck in traffic in the Queen East area for two and a half hours while commuting downtown, saying that the “streetcar chaos” might not be ideal for such a densely populated area.

“The 501 is long, slow, and often unreliable, especially in summer. A subway line could offer:

high-capacity, traffic-free rapid transit; relief to the overburdened 501; a direct link to the Ontario Line, [and] room for streetscape upgrades (bike lanes, wider sidewalks, fewer streetcars),” the Reddit user explained.

Additionally, the commuter said they believe the project is realistic and could potentially improve access to the Beaches area and festivals such as JazzFest.

After the concept was shared online, many users joined the discussion with their takes on the idea, with many sharing criticism of the project and even offering their own suggestions to improve transit in the city.

“Love the vision! The map is a nice touch too. I like the interesting opportunities this creates for a western connections,” one Reddit user said.

“As a Beaches resident this line would make my life so much better. Something drastic needs to be done. When I moved here, the streetcar was a reliable 35 mins to get downtown. Now, if I have a meeting downtown, I need to leave home a full 90 mins early [to] be confident in getting there on time,” another user wrote.

“I agree the 501 is broken but I think there are simpler ways to fix it. Back when the 143 bus ran for example that was great – but had very low ridership. In the winter, way less people need to get out there – basically nobody who doesn’t live there,” a user chimed in.

“Just cut the stops by 2/3rds. Reduce parking and stopping zones, remove patioTO. And the 501 will fly. Driving queen east during the morning rush hour in the winter without the patios is a stark difference compared to the summer,” a different user added.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for transit advocacy group TTC Riders tells Now Toronto that the proposal symbolizes commuters’ frustrations with transit in the city.

“Downtown transit users are frustrated with unreliable service, long waits, and delays on the Queen Streetcar, so it’s understandable they would be looking for answers,” the spokesperson said in an email statement.

The organization also added that with over 40,000 daily commuters in the area, the city needs to find a solution to improve transit in the area, including considering a dedicated transit lane.

“Queen Street is a destination, but traffic congestion leaves little space for the majority of visitors and workers on foot, bike, or transit. We call for a dedicated transit and pedestrian corridor to transform Queen Street into a world-class destination,” the spokesperson added.