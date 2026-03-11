Adopting reusable foodware for the World Cup could save Toronto thousands and prevent massive waste

What to know Toronto will host six World Cup matches at BMO Field, bringing an estimated 300,000 fans to the city and potentially generating massive amounts of single-use food and drink waste.

The report estimates switching to reusable foodware could eliminate about 540,000 disposable items, prevent 9.7 tonnes of waste and save roughly $108,000 on cups alone.

Advocates say adopting the model could make Toronto a sustainability example for future major events in Canada and globally.

The city says it is still discussing sustainability plans with vendors and notes stadium operations will be controlled by FIFA during the tournament.

One environmental report is suggesting Toronto could set a milestone for future Canadian and world events by adopting a foodware policy that could save the city tonnes of waste and over $100,000 during the World Cup.

In less than 100 days, Toronto will mark a historic milestone by hosting the soccer event of the year for the first time ever. The World Cup is set to bring over 300,000 soccer fans from across the globe this summer, as the city hosts six historic matches at the BMO Field.

Besides having the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to host, a Toronto Environment Alliance (TEA) report is suggesting that the historic matches could also represent a chance for the city to become a sustainability leader when it comes to sports.

With so many people gathering downtown to watch the games and attend its Fan Fest, the report states that the event could leave a significant environmental footprint, generating tonnes of unnecessary waste due to the use of disposable, single-use foodware items.

However, if the city were to swap its throwaway cups and cutlery for options that can be washed and reused, it could eliminate costs, hundreds of thousands of disposable items, and tonnes of unnecessary waste.

Across six games in Toronto, the report estimates the replacement could save:

540,000 disposables;

9.7 tonnes of waste;

$108,000 on cups.

On top of saving money and reducing waste, the report is also suggesting the change could make Toronto a leading model for future sporting and cultural events in the country, and even others across the globe.

The reusable model was adopted in Vancouver, after the BC Place stadium shifted into using reusable cups only for its poured drinks last year.

City of Toronto working to reduce waste

A spokesperson for the City of Toronto said it is still working to determine the best approach to support sustainability during the FIFA Fan Festival, which will broadcast the matches, saying it is in conversation with the event’s vendor to determine the best processes and next steps.

Meanwhile, the city says Toronto Stadium operations are fully under FIFA’s control for the duration of the event, and that the venue will be using existing operational systems along with “targeted environmental enhancements” during the matches.

These will include: “a tri-stream waste system across the concourse with a front-of-house organics stream to improve diversion,” while surplus food will be managed by a food rescue organization. The venue will also include fan-focused activations to incentivize responsible waste practices.

Beyond the event, the city says it’s also advancing long-term efforts to reduce waste, through its Single-Use and Takeaway Items Reduction Strategy and Bylaw, which establishes requirements for retail business when it comes to the distribution and use of disposable items.

The bylaw, which has been in effect since March 2024 requires businesses to:

Ask customers if they need disposable items like cutlery, cups, and bags before offering them;

Accept reusable items offered to be used by customers;

Only distribute paper bags that comply with the city’s waste regulations.

“As part of the next stage of the strategy, staff are exploring additional measures, including the potential expansion of the bylaw to large venues,” the spokesperson said.