Air Canada CEO to retire after English-only message sparks national outrage

What to know Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau is retiring by the third quarter of 2026 after his four-minute condolence video following the deadly March 22, LaGuardia Airport crash — which killed two francophone pilots — included only two French words: “bonjour” and “merci.”

The Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages received more than 2,000 complaints and Prime Minister Mark Carney called the video a “lack of judgment and lack of compassion.”

Air Canada’s next CEO search will prioritize French-language proficiency.

Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau is stepping down, just days after facing backlash for releasing an English-only response in the aftermath of a fatal crash that killed two pilots.

Only five days after Rousseau was under fire for his unilingual condolence message, on Monday, he announced his retirement is to come at the end of the third quarter of 2026.

The four-minute video posted online included only two French words — “bonjour” and “merci,” in which the Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages received more than 2,000 complaints.

After nearly two decades at Air Canada – joining as CFO in 2007 and rising to CEO in 2021 – Rousseau will be replaced following a global search. The Board has been clear that the ability to communicate in French is a key criterion for the next CEO.​

Vagn Sørensen, Chair of the Board of Directors, thanked Rousseau on behalf of the board for his contributions — from steering the airline through the 2007-2008 financial crisis and COVID-19 to acquiring Aeroplan and restoring the solvency of the company’s pension plans. “Our upcoming AGM will allow us to further recognize his achievements, which include a legacy of financial strength,” he said in a press release.

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Rousseau replied that he was honoured to have worked at Air Canada for nearly two decades and is looking forward to supporting the company during this transition period.

Canadian response

French Canadians and English Canadians expressed contrasting reactions on social media to Rousseau’s retirement announcement.

Air Canada Board of Directors announces the retirement of President and Chief Executive Officer: https://t.co/VV4AfVmeUG

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Le Conseil d'administration d'Air Canada annonce le départ à la retraite du président et chef de la direction : https://t.co/m7WbxGRChj pic.twitter.com/JlccCMt7wK — Air Canada (@AirCanada) March 30, 2026

One X user was proud of the decision, saying, “Good. The flight crew was entirely Quebecois, and the flight originated from Montreal; the inept CEO could have just read a condolences message in French written by his PR minions.” The user added that the head of PR and Comms should also be fired.

Another X user wrote in French (translated), “Since it’s not important for your CA to have a bilingual CEO, I suggest you find a unilingual Francophone candidate. We would have a wicked fun time!”

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But another X user sarcastically said, “Definitely have the French translation this time, don’t they?”​

Another X user questioned Rousseau’s need to retire, “If he was hired as the CEO without French… Why is he being fired because of the lack of it?” He added that Air Canada should update their requirements before accepting new applications.

In French, another X user shared the divide between the two languages in the country. “English Canada is outraged by the political pressures, while Quebec rejoices over them. I think this announcement best sums up the two solitudes of this country. Complete lack of understanding on one side and the other.”

​Note: The author of this article is French Canadian, with French as her first language, and has translated a few quotes from French to English.