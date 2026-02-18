Another MP ditched Pierre Poilievre to join Mark Carney’s Liberal government. Here’s how Canadians are reacting

What to know MP Matt Jeneroux announced Wednesday that he is leaving the Conservatives to join the Liberals, citing economic pressures, sovereignty concerns, and the need for “steady leadership” and collaboration.

The move comes weeks after he said he would step away from Parliament altogether to spend more time with family.

Carney welcomed Jeneroux into government as a special advisor on economic and security partnerships, while Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre accused him of betraying constituents and enabling “backroom deals.”

Canadians are split online, with some applauding the “country over party” approach and others calling for a by-election and criticizing the reversal of his resignation plans.

Reactions are pouring in after another MP crosses the floor to join the Liberal government, marking the third Conservative MP to switch parties in less than three months.

On Wednesday, Edmonton Riverbend MP Matt Jeneroux he would be joining the Liberals, after having conversations with family, constituents, and colleagues about Canada’s current reality.

Citing Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Davos speech, the MP reflected on challenges faced in the country over unprecedented economic pressures and sovereignty threats over the past year, and said he is looking forward to continuing to “help build our country’s strength.”

“For Canada, this is a moment that demands steady leadership, constructive collaboration between all Parliamentarians, and a willingness to stand up and serve even when the path is not easy,” he said.

“I will be working with Prime Minister Mark Carney as a part of his government to help build our country’s strength as we face the challenges ahead.”

Advertisement

The MP also added his decision will contribute to avoiding a new by-election, which he hopes will bring stability amid “a more uncertain world.”

Last year, Jeneroux said he would be leaving Parliament altogether in hopes of spending more time with his family.

During a press conference earlier today alongside Carney, the MP said he went back on his decision as “it felt disingenuous and quite simply wrong to be sitting on the sidelines anymore.”

@nowtoronto Reactions are pouring in after Matt Jeneroux crosses the floor to join the Liberal government, marking the third Conservative MP to switch parties in less than three months. #Canada #Cdnpoli For more on the story, click the link in our bio and head to nowtoronto.com. ♬ original sound – Now Toronto – Now Toronto

Jeneroux is the third Conservative official to cross the floor in only three months, following Chris d’Entremont in November and Michael Ma in December.

His move has also brought the Liberals closer to a majority government, as they will now have 169 seats, leaving them just shy of the 172 seats required for a majority.

Advertisement

Party leaders react

Following Jeneroux’s post, Carney announced the news himself, welcoming the MP into his government.

Reinforcing the MP’s history in Parliament, as well as a Shadow Minister for supply chains, innovation, infrastructure, health, and housing, Carney said Jeneroux will now also serve as his special advisor on economic and security partnerships.

“Matt’s leadership will contribute to strengthening Canada’s alliances and trade partnerships, advancing Canada’s leadership in global security cooperation, and building our strength at home,” he said.

“The world has changed, and Canada must change with it. This is a time to come together — and together, we will build a stronger future for Edmonton, Alberta, and all Canadians.”

I am honoured to welcome Matt Jeneroux to our caucus as the newest member of Canada’s new government.



Building a stronger, more resilient, and more independent country will require ambition, collaboration, and occasionally, sacrifice. I am grateful to Matt and his family that… — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) February 18, 2026

Advertisement

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre accused Jeneroux of betraying his constituents and suggesting Carney would be using “backroom deals” to try to secure a majority government.

“Mark Carney is trying to seize a costly Liberal majority government that Canadians voted against in the last election through dirty backroom deals,” he said.

“Matt Jeneroux has betrayed the people of Edmonton Riverbend who voted for affordable food and homes, safe streets, and a strong resource sector.”

Mark Carney is trying to seize a costly Liberal majority government that Canadians voted against in the last election through dirty backroom deals.



Matt Jeneroux has betrayed the people of Edmonton Riverbend who voted for affordable food and homes, safe streets, and a strong… — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) February 18, 2026

Canadians have mixed feelings about the crossing

In the meantime, reactions are pouring in from across the country after Jeneroux crossed the floor.

Advertisement

Some Canadians were applauding the move, with some even saying they wish more officials would follow suit.

“It takes courage to stand by your convictions, especially knowing there will be backlash. You knew there would be noise, and you did it anyway. Wishing you strength and clarity in the days ahead,” one person wrote on Facebook.

“I wish more candidates both provincially and federally weren’t so tied to party lines. Without cooperation our government gets nowhere, no change. It’s refreshing to see someone who can identify the needs of their constituents for a change,” another user wrote.

“Happy to hear this news and that you aren’t resigning! Looking forward to seeing you work with [the] Carney government. Country before party is such a hard thing for politicians to do these days, I applaud you for doing so,” a different person wrote.

On the other hand, some also accused Jeneroux of misleading his constituents by going back on his resignation, while some said a by-election should be required.

“You lied to your constituents by saying you were going to step down for your family. How do they feel that you used them as a pawn in your political aspirations?” one Facebook user questioned.

Advertisement

“Another traitor who’s only concerned about himself. This garbage shouldn’t be allowed unless a by-election is called,” another person added.

“Very disappointed but not surprised…Still hoping you at least stick to your promise to resign in the spring so you can spend more time with your family in BC where they live,” someone else wrote.