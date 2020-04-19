Coronavirus updates: Ontario's COVID-19 cases go up by 568; Airline passengers must wear non-medical face masks

× Expand Nick Lachance Coronavirus subway station TTC

Case summary

As of 4 pm on April 18, there are 10,578 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

5,209 cases have been resolved in the province and 533 people have died.

As of April 18, there are 3,346 cases in Toronto and 162 people have died.

11 am Ontario's COVID-19 cases go up by 568

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario went up by 568 – or 5.7 per cent – to 10,578 since the previous day's report, public health officials said. There have been 533 deaths and 5,209 cases have been resolved.

The Greater Toronto Area account for 57.4 per cent of cases and there are 112 outbreaks in long-term care homes.

There are 809 patients in hospital, with 247 in intensive care and 196 in intensive care on ventilators.

In terms of testing, 9,643 tests were conducted since the previous report, bringing the total tests carried out in Ontario to 156,097.

10:50 am Airline passengers must wear non-medical masks

The federal government will require all air passengers to wear a non-medical mask or face covering to cover their mouth and nose when travelling. Effective at noon on April 20, passengers will be asked to cover their nose and mouth at airport screening checkpoints or in situations when they cannot physically distance from others.

Transportation minister Marc Garneau announced the measures on Friday. Airline passengers departing or arriving at Canadian airports will have to prove they have a non-medical mask or face covering during the boarding process or they will not be allowed to board.

10:45 am Canada has over 33,000 cases of COVID-19

There are 33,922 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 1,506 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

