Canada Election 2019: in week one, a win for the forces of fascism (yup)

This can’t be what Conservative Party strategists had in mind when they mapped out the crucial first week of the federal election campaign. But for the Cons it’s been a sloppy start to say the least.

National polls show the Cons and the Libs in a dead heat. So no one on the good ship Scheer is pushing the panic button just yet. It appears the fallout from SNC-Lavalin continues to claim its pound of flesh from the Libs. A new poll scheduled for release later today shows a troubling downward trajectory for the Grits in Ontario. We'll have more on that later.

But back to Scheer, who has been caught flat-footed more than once so far in this campaign, his scenic photo opportunities tarnished by questions about the racists, homophobes and various and sundry malcontents among his roster of candidates. What the embarrassing turn may mean for the supposed whiz kids Scheer has surrounded himself with to run his campaign – in particular, his campaign chair Hamish Marshall – remains to be seen. But another week like this and there may need to be changes.

On Sunday, the Libs had dug up another alleged racist in Scheer’s midst – this time, Vancouver Island Conservative candidate John Hirst. Seems several years ago, Hirst had posted a gif with actor Denzel Washington's face on Facebook with the racial slur “Mah Nigga.”

On the same day, PressProgress revealed another embarrassing revelation on yet another Conservative candidate. This time it was Shinder Purewal and comments he’s made in the past about banning Vancouver Pride.

Last week, it was Conservative candidate Justina McCaffrey in the negative spotlight over a 2013 video featuring Faith Goldy, the former Rebel Media personality (and crypto-fascist) who is banned from Facebook for her far-right views. Apparently, McCaffrey and Goldy are buds.

You can’t make this stuff up.

On a flight to a campaign stopover on the weekend, Scheer ventured to the back of the plane to engage in a little damage control with reporters over the Goldy revelations. He offered that as long as candidates apologize for offensive things they may have said in the past, it’s all good with him.

Only, Scheer has refused to apologize for his own homophobic comments comparing same-sex marriage to a dog's tail. Those comments, which were made during the same-sex marriage debate in the House in 2005, surfaced recently by way of video. Some pundits rightfully pointed out that Scheer's double-standard is no way to act for someone who wants to be PM. Neither is making false claims based on deleted tweets.

But that's what happened when the Con leader, obviously smarting from all those uncomfortable race questions, went into attack mode, suggesting at a campaign stop yesterday that Trudeau took Goldy out for drinks.

Apparently, the Conservative leader was relying on a tweet (since deleted) from Goldy that looks like it resurfaced for public edification thanks to the not-so-handy work of Warren Kinsella.

He’s the ex-Liberal strategist who has reportedly had a hate-on for Trudeau ever since the Liberal leader refused to back his candidacy for office back in 2015. Kinsella’s PR firm was also been linked to Jody Wilson-Raybould during the SNC-Lavalin affair. He seems to be working for the Cons now after a brief dalliance with the Greens went boom.

So it seems like the Con strategy is to try and make Trudeau look like a philanderer. So, yes, folks. That’s where we are in Canada Election 2019 barely one week in.

For Scheer, it’s added up to him punching himself in the face.

The Conservative leader is trying to flip the script on Trudeau, claiming the Liberals are going negative to deflect attention from the government record of scandals, in particular Trudeau’s ethics breaches.

Conservative party operatives argue that a similar strategy was used by Rachel Notley’s NDP against Jason Kenney in Alberta, who had to deal with his share of questionable candidates. That didn’t turn out so well for the NDP.

But as one Liberal strategist points out, Canada is not Alberta. The rest of the country may have a different reaction to reminders of just how comfortable the Conservative party has become with far-right elements. When Conservative Senators are joining Nazi Facebook groups, you gotta wonder just how quickly we’re slipping into that thing called fascism.

The only problem for the Liberals is that Canada’s mainstream media has likewise become more comfortable with those elements.

On Monday, the Globe and Mail offered space in its pages to Goldy's former boss at Rebel Media Ezra Levant. Levant was invited to wax on the subject of “press freedom,” which is quite the subject matter for someone who has made a career spreading anti-Muslim hate, not to mention popular conspiracy theories.

Meanwhile, People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier, who has been courting the Rebel crowd with his anti-Muslim and anti-immigration platform, has been invited to take part in the French and English language debates.

The Leaders' Debate Commission, which had earlier rejected Bernier’s request to participate, reversed that decision on Monday, saying that Bernier would be allowed to participate because the party has a “legitimate chance” of winning one seat.

Green party leader Elizabeth May was not allowed to participate in the 2015 debates because it was determined by the commission that the Greens didn’t meet similar criteria.

In a statement, Scheer's campaign blamed Trudeau and his “handpicked debate panel” for the decision to allow Bernier to participate in the debates. Yes, there's a conspiracy around every corner. The Scheer campaign's statement didn’t say anything about giving a platform to Bernier’s vile views. There are good reasons for that.

For the Cons, Bernier, who ran unsuccessfully for the Conservative leadership against Scheer in 2017, poses a huge dilemma. Bernier got 49 per cent of the vote on the final ballot in that race. If anyone is a threat to eat away at Scheer’s base, it’s Bernier.

Just how much further right will Bernier’s sudden elevation in this race push Scheer? Given the events of the last week, there's no telling.

