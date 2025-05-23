Canada Post workers refuse to work overtime and could strike soon

Canada Post workers are officially on a “national overtime ban,” while the employees could still strike, and here is what that means for customers.

Early on Friday, Canada Post revealed in a press release that it would continue its operations with delays after the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) announced an overtime ban across all urban and rural units.

This ban means that workers have not walked out of the job yet, but are now refusing to work more than eight hours a day or 40 hours a week, which could cause delays to customers.

“As a result, Canada Post will continue operating but customers may experience delays. It’s unclear how CUPW’s strike action may evolve. At this time, there are no rotating strikes or national work stoppage,” a Canada Post spokesperson said in an email statement to Now Toronto.

But CUPW says that while it chose to minimize impacts on customers, a strike is not completely ruled out yet.

“At this time, the Union has decided to proceed with an overtime ban to minimize disruptions to the public, and lost days to members…Additional actions may take place in the future including but not limited to: if Canada Post changes our working conditions, suspends our benefits, or begin layoffs,” the union’s president Jan Simpson said in a statement.

Canada Post has been in negotiations with CUPW since 2023, as workers look for better wages and benefits. Earlier this week, the corporation received a strike notice, saying that workers could walk out as of today.

According to the postal service, its last offer was tabled on Wednesday, proposing wage increases, removing key sticking points, and some changes to the service that it claims are needed for competitiveness with other delivery companies.

“The company is ready to return to the bargaining table as soon as possible to resume negotiations with the assistance of the mediators,” the spokesperson said.

However, on Thursday, the company attended a meeting organized by the union to negotiate, which was unsuccessful as CUPW still refused to accept the offer.

“The meeting lasted less than half an hour with CUPW raising only a small number of the many outstanding issues in an informal manner. It was unfortunately not enough to demonstrate meaningful progress,” the Canada Post spokesperson said.

As the threat of a strike still lingers around, the postal service also claims that some customers have cancelled or moved their mail to other delivery providers, causing further impact as the company already goes through deep financial issues.

“Canada Post has already seen parcel and mail volumes decline significantly as customers prepare for another potential labour disruption,” it said.

To that, the union says it was Canada Post’s “actions” that drove customers away.

“The Corporation’s actions have created widespread public uncertainty which has already pushed some customers to our competitors,” Simpson said.

CANADIANS DIVIDED OVER NEGOTIATIONS

With the overtime ban and the threat of yet another postal strike, many Canadians are taking to social media to express their opinions about Canada Post and CUPW.

Some Canadians are frustrated over the failed negotiations, even suggesting that the service should cease to exist.

“Canada Post set to strike one more time just to prove once and for all to all Canadians…that while it makes things a little more inconvenient we can adjust and survive just fine without them,” one X user said.

“Bye bye Canada Post dying from a thousand cuts. Incompetence. Laissez faire attitudes. Done,” another user chimed in.

Meanwhile, other users are also weighing in on negotiations.

“I think Canada Post is an essential service and should be continued and paid for by users and taxpayers,” one user said.

“It’s being abused. Shut it down and then figure it out. Canadian workers come first. If Canada post or any other government union wants to be taken seriously then they must support Canadians workers first,” another user commented.

“No offence to my local postman and all those Canada Post workers out there, but I’m completely unsympathetic to this upcoming strike action. Federal public sector unions are getting a bit too bold in general these days,” a different user chimed in.

At this time, neither Canada Post nor CUPW have announced plans to meet again or table additional offers.