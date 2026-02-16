Canadians can travel visa-free to China beginning this week, here’s what you need to know

What to know Starting Feb. 17, 2026, Canadians will be able to travel visa-free to China until Dec. 31, 2026.

Canadian passport holders can stay in China for up to 30 days for work, school and tourism.

Starting Tuesday, Canadians with a valid passport can travel visa-free to China until the end of 2026.

In a statement posted to China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs website Sunday, a spokesperson said Canadian passport holders “can be exempted from visa to enter China and stay for up to 30 days for business, tourism, family/friends visit, exchange and transit purposes.”

Also available to citizens of the United Kingdom, the policy will be effective until Dec. 31, 2026.

On Sunday, Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand confirmed the revised policy on X, writing, “This will take effect on February 17, making travel easier, supporting business exchanges, and strengthening people-to-people ties between our countries.”

This policy reversal stemmed from Prime Minister Mark Carney’s meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping earlier this year in January. During the visit, the two countries also agreed on allowing the sale of Chinese-made electric vehicles in Canada. In exchange, Xi agreed to lift the retaliatory tariffs on Canadian canola oil and other agricultural products.

Advertisement

Previously, the visa application process for Canadians travelling to China involved a lengthy wait and $140 in fees.