CNE’s controversial Pig Mobile cancelled this year after criticism, advocates petition for end of all animal displays

A display of a mother pig and her piglets was cancelled at the CNE this year following public relation concerns, and advocates are calling for all animal displays to be banned.

The display, named Pig Mobile, was an initiative led by Ontario Pork, an organization that represents farmers in the province, aiming to educate the public on farming practices. It consisted of a viewing window, where visitors could see a mother pig laying down while nursing her piglets.

The exhibit was a known attraction at large festivals in the province, including the CNE, attracting thousands of visitors to watch the animals while asking questions to designated “Hambassadors” at the display.

“The live viewing window, that includes two sightlines of a sow, and her piglets, remains a fantastic tool to educate and engage consumers while also telling the important story of the pork supply chain and the people who work in our industry,” Ontario Pork said in a statement in 2024.

Despite last year’s optimistic post, the Pig Mobile is nowhere to be seen at the CNE this year.

CNE confirms to Now Toronto that the farmers’ organization is no longer an exhibitor at the festival this year.

In a statement on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the event said that other animals are still on display at The CNE Farm, with other partners, including a baby goat playground, yoga sessions with goats and Highland cows.

“The CNE is, at its roots, an agricultural fair and produces exhibits such as the Farm to educate the urban public about agriculture and food production,” the spokesperson said.

“We strive to ensure that all animals at the fair are treated in a responsible manner and comply with the standards set out by [a] variety of provincial organizations.”

Back in March, Ontario Pork released a document titled Preliminary Resolutions Booklet, revealing that the organization was debating whether to continue the Pig Mobile initiative at large festivals due to public relations concerns.

“There is a growing concern for us, pork producers, about the potential for negative public relations incidents at major events such as the CNE and the [Royal Agricultural Winter Fair], where activists may misinterpret or misrepresent images of live pigs,” the document says.

As part of the resolution, Ontario Pork was then considering replacing the display with free pork samples to consumers at the festival, where they could also ask questions about farming practices.

Now Toronto reached out to Ontario Pork for a comment but has not received a response as of publication.

ADVOCATES, LAWYER SPEAK OUT

Advocacy organization Animal Justice’s Executive Director Camille Labchuk tells Now Toronto that she first heard of the cancellation from a local animal advocate.

According to her, what is displayed in the Pig Mobile is a common practice in Canadian farms in which mother pigs who have just given birth are kept in small farrowing cages, with no space to move around, which could cause extreme physical and psychological distress to the animals.

“She can’t turn around, she can’t go anywhere, she can’t walk more than one step forward or one step backwards. She’s essentially treated as a milk machine lying on her side, and she can’t even access or play with or comfort her piglets there,” she said.

“We know that [pigs] are one of the smartest animals on the planet, and to deprive them of all their liberties…I think is just abjectly cruel.”

CANCELED: This year's CNE in Toronto won't display a mother pig & piglets inside a cage, due to what Ontario Pork calls "negative public relations incidents" when people post about it online.



Conditions at farms are shocking—no wonder people are shocked to learn the truth. pic.twitter.com/gqcoUVoD1g — Camille Labchuk (@CamilleLabchuk) August 19, 2025

Although the display is meant to inform visitors about farming practices and promote the industry, Labchuk says it often had the opposite effect, sparking concern from spectators.

“I went to the Royal Winter Fair last fall, and…what I heard from young people standing around looking inside. Was like, ‘Wow, that’s really sad. Why is she in a cage?’ You know, I think people really get it when they see this with their own eyes,” she said.

Labchuk hopes that Ontario Pork’s decision to cancel the Pig Mobile will lead to more change. However, the advocate also points out that the practice is still common in farms across the country.

“It’s a bit of a hollow victory…because these crates are still happening behind closed doors on every single Ontario pig farm. Every single pig farm across the country, virtually uses these crates,” she said.

“In another sense, it’s sort of helpful for the public to know. So, I’m grateful that they sparked this conference controversy by acknowledging that it’s a bad peer move for them.”

A local animal activist, Jenny McQueen, has long been raising concerns over the display of animals at the CNE.

In a petition started last August, which holds over 1,000 signatures so far, the advocate asks for the end of all animal displays at the festival, and further transparency when it comes to farming practices.

Meanwhile, McQueen has also pointed out in a Facebook post about the Mobile Pig cancellation that the CNE still currently displays other live animals, calling out for the end of the practice.

“It’s a bit of a hollow victory though, as dairy mother cows are still there, and sheep, goats, alpacas, even rabbits, many with their offspring,” she wrote in the post.