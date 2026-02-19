Eglinton Crosstown LRT trips to speed up as enhanced signal priority rolls out ‘in coming weeks,’ Mayor Olivia Chow says

What to know Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow announced that enhanced transit signal priority will be implemented across the 18 km Eglinton Crosstown LRT, making trips faster and reducing crowding.



Trips along the Eglinton Crosstown LRT are set to become faster in the coming weeks, as enhanced transit signal priority is implemented across the line, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow announced Wednesday.

Speaking on Feb. 18 at a provincial event marking progress on the Ontario Line subway, including the start of construction on its elevated guideway, Chow highlighted improvements underway across the TTC network. She pointed specifically to Line 5 Eglinton, noting that upgrades are already being installed along the 18-kilometre route.

“Enhanced transit signal priority is being installed across the line as we speak,” Chow said. “Which means it’s going to go even faster, with the first phase going live in just a couple of weeks. Faster trips, less crowding, a transit system Torontonians can count on.”

While Chow did not specifically mention the Finch West LRT, which has faced criticism from riders over slow speeds, the City of Toronto has committed to exploring ways to accelerate service across all LRT and streetcar routes, including expanded use of signal priority.

The announcement comes as the Ontario government officially breaks ground on the Ontario Line’s elevated guideway and four new stations, including stops at Don Valley, Flemingdon Park and Thorncliffe Park.

Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay acknowledged that construction could bring temporary disruptions including a closure of the Don Valley Parkway (DVP), as crews prepare to build an overpass carrying Ontario Line trains over the DVP.

“Potentially,” Lindsay said when asked about possible road closures. “These are formidable works. If you think about it, we are building the Bloor Viaduct again, three times, for this project.”

He said Metrolinx will work with municipal partners to minimize traffic impacts on the DVP.

As for the project timeline, Lindsay said civil construction is currently trending toward completion in the early 2030s, after which the line will enter its testing and commissioning phase.

“We are trying right now to front-load system integration considerations to reduce that testing and commissioning time,” he said.

First announced in 2019, the 15-kilometre Ontario Line will run from the Ontario Science Centre area in the Don Valley to Exhibition Place once complete.