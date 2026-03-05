Free ‘Repair Cafe’ events help Toronto residents fix broken bikes, appliances, and clothes

What to know A weekly Repair Cafe event invites residents to bring broken items, from bikes to appliances to clothing, to be repaired for free by volunteer experts in that craft.

A weekly community event lets residents bring their broken items to be fixed free of charge.

From bikes to household items, the Repair Cafe gives residents the opportunity to meet other community members who are able to solve an issue with their appliance.

Anyone looking to attend will be asked to line up at the front of the space, take a number at the front desk, and wait to be assisted.

Attendees can only fix one item at a time, subsequently rejoining the end of the line if they wish to have something else repaired.

Items that are able to be fixed include broken household appliances, computers, bikes, and even clothes that may have a tear.

Some people have reacted to the initiative on social media, with one Instagram saying they love the idea.

“Great initiative,” another Instagram user agreed.

“I was there when [a] big [plush] bear got mended! My headphones were also repaired,” said a different Instagram user. “Great program!”

The drop-in event runs out of multiple locations across the city, with varying days to times. Upcoming Repair Cafe stops can be tracked using the organization’s calendar.

The next Repair Cafe event will be held this Saturday, March 7, at The Hub in Scarborough, beginning at 11:30 a.m.