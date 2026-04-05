From back-to-back ‘revenge’ games to special giveaways, here’s what the Toronto Blue Jays have in store this week

What to know The Toronto Blue Jays are hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Minnesota Twins for six home games.

The franchise continues to celebrate its 50th anniversary with special events and giveaways planned for the fans.

The Toronto Blue Jays’ 50th season celebrations are set to continue as the team gears up to host their rivals: Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Toronto team will host the Dodgers on home plate from April 6 to 8 followed by a three-game weekend series against the Minnesota Twins from April 10 to 12. The franchise says it has five special promotions planned for the team’s six-game homestand.

It comes after a successful first week for the team that saw fans pack the Rogers Centre for their home opener last Friday.

Here is everything the franchise has scheduled during that time.

April 7: Loonie Dogs Night

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The team will pay tribute to the first game ever played at its inaugural home, Canadian National Exhibition Stadium. The Jays played 968 games there over the course of 12 years. Their first game at Exhibition Stadium was April 7, 1977 and their last on May 28, 1989, before the team moved into their current home – the then-SkyDome.

To mark the special anniversary, the team is presenting ‘Loonie Dogs Night’ in partnership with Schneiders. A pleasant surprise: hotdogs will be even less than a loonie, at $0.77 ($0.87 after taxes).

If you weren’t aware, the number seven has a special place in the heart of Jays fans for several reasons: a long-standing tradition of their broadcast times being seven minutes after the hour; the tradition of ‘OK Blue Jays’ playing during the seventh-inning stretch; and the first-ever franchise game being on the 7th day of ‘77.

That’s not all.

The first 15,000 fans to walk through the Rogers Centre doors will receive a Blue Jays Commemorative Ticket Giveaway (pictured below).

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April 8: Work From Dome

This is for all of the work-from-home Torontonians. Taking place every Wednesday and Thursday at 3:07 p.m. home games (excluding Canada Day), the Work From Dome initiative is urging groups of employees to join in on the excitement.

This week, the game is the team’s third and last (for now) match against the Dodgers. Groups of 12+ can purchase tickets at lower prices by contacting the Group Sales Team.

April 10: George Springer bobblehead giveaway

The team is commemorating the infamous Springer Dinger of April 10, 2025 – the outfielder’s three-run homer in the seventh inning during the 2025 American League Championship Series that propelled the Jays to the World Series.

The first 15,000 fans to walk into Rogers Centre will receive a Jumpin’ George Springer Bobblehead (pictured below).

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Before the match against the Twins, Springer will also be presented with his 2025 Silver Slugger Award on the field.

April 11: Addison Barger Couch T-Shirt Giveaway

Barger made World Series history with his pinch-hit grand slam – the first-ever for the series. Following the Game 1 victory, Davis Schneider had shared Barger crashed on his couch the night before.

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The first 15,000 fans will receive the Addison Barger Couch T-Shirt – featuring the viral photo of the outfielder on Davis Schneider’s couch.

April 12: Jr. Jays Sunday

The team’s six-game home streak wraps up with a special day for the Jays’ junior fans. Kids 14 and under can run the bases postgame and take part in activities around the ballpark pre- and in-game, and have a chance to take photos with the team’s returning mascots BJ Birdy, Diamond, and Domer – vintage mascots that are making a comeback for the team’s 50th season.

Vintage Blue Jays mascots: BJ Birdy, Diamond, and Domer (Courtesy: The Toronto Blue Jays)

Parents and guardians can register their kids for Jr. Jays Club to get access to the exclusive benefits and experiences on their website.