Here’s what’s open and closed in Toronto on Family Day long weekend

What to know Family Day marks 2026’s first long weekend, with TTC and GO Transit running holiday schedules while major banks, government offices, LCBOs, Beer Stores, and Toronto Public Library branches close Monday.



Canada Post offices stay open regular hours all weekend, and major Toronto malls like Eaton Centre and Yorkdale remain open for shoppers.



Residents can also attend various city events and some library family programs taking place over the weekend.

Family Day marks the first long weekend of 2026. While spending time with loved ones, it’s also important to note that some businesses and services will be closed on Monday and over the weekend.

The TTC will be running on holiday hours. On these days, routes will be on Sunday schedules but will start early at 6 a.m.

GO Trains will operate on a Saturday schedule during Family Day. Be sure to plan your trip ahead of time on the Metrolinx website.

All LCBOs and Beer Stores will be closed on Monday.

Canada Post offices will be open during regular hours all long weekend.

Major banks will be closed on Family Day, except for ATM services. Federal government offices and services will also be closed.

Toronto Public Library branches are closed on Monday, February 16, but some offer family reading and music programs on Saturday and Sunday.

Shoppers can expect major malls such as the CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Yorkdale Shopping Centre, CF Sherway Gardens, and Scarborough Town Centre to remain open.

Additionally, residents can enjoy many events this long weekend throughout the city.

