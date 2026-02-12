Events happening in Toronto this long weekend: Feb. 13-16

With Valentine’s Day and Family Day coming up, here’s what’s happening this long weekend.

Explore wellness, expositions and festivities from Feb. 13-16.

Friday

Tarot Card Design

Location: 605 Bloor St W.

This Friday the 13th, design unique tarot cards! Whether you’re new to the tarot reading world or you’re a seasoned reader, add a personal touch to a tarot deck. All materials provided. Design the cards from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for $49.46, taxes and fees included. Buy your ticket on Eventbrite.

Sport Card Expo

Location: 6900 Airport Rd, Mississauga

Buy, sell and trade sports cards with your kids, friends or partner. Discover the collector hall with nearly 1000 tables of sports cards, Pokémon, and TCG collectibles. Family day doesn’t need to start on Monday because this event, running from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., has free entry for those 12 and under – and free parking at The International Centre. Kids can also join scavenger hunts for prizes. Tickets are $22.60, including taxes and fees.

Saturday

MonSee Fair Lunar New Year Market

Location: 205 Placer Court, North York

Check out cool stalls and food to celebrate Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day. The event will feature vendor booths, live performances, DIY workshops, game booths, and a lucky draw. The event and parking are free, and doors open at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Reserve your spot on Eventbrite.

Valentine’s Day Yoga for Heart Chakra activation

Location: 4259 Sherwoodtowne Blvd, Mississauga

Open and energize your heart chakra at a Valentine’s Day yoga session from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The chakra governs love, compassion, kindness, and our relationships with ourselves and others, all of which promote emotional balance. Feel the love and positive vibes through stretching and breathing exercises, and a mantra. Seasoned yogi or yoga newbie, check out Holistic Bodyworx for $30 per person.

SPARK the Lunar New Year!

Location: 100 Queen St W.

Enjoy two days of Lunar New Year Eve’s celebration with non-stop ice shows, food and markets. Saturday’s event will run from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. with three ice shows, and the First Ever Couture on Ice grand fashion show by Adam X Atelier at 6:40 p.m. There will also be a traditional Chinese dating game, a band show, a DJ, a robot show and a tech expo in tents. Entrance is free, but add-ons include a tent ticket for warmth ($20), the tech expo and games ($20), and VIP show tickets ($40).

Sunday

Comic Book Show

Location: 3710 Chesswood Drive, Suite 220, North York

If you’re into comic books, check out the Toronto Comic Book Show and buy, sell and trade at the event. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., explore over 80 vendors selling a mix of new and vintage graded comic books. Tickets are only $5 a person.

Lunar New Year Singles Social

Location: 550 York Regional Rd 7, Building E, Second Floor, Unit 281, Richmond Hill

In the season of love, Toronto Dating Hub is hosting a Lunar New Year Singles Social. For the new year, the event aims to help make new connections – romantic or professional. Play board games and enjoy icebreakers, too. Timed for Singles Awareness Day (Feb. 15) and Lunar New Year (Feb. 17), professional singles living uptown can come mingle as long as they meet at least four of these criteria:

Serious & ready for a long-term relationship.

Socially confident & has had meaningful relationships — ready to connect with intention.

University/college graduate.

Live on your own (rent or own.)

Over five years of experience in your field.

Annual income of over $75,000.

Passionate about your career (not stuck in a job you dislike.)

Business owner for over a year.

If you’re between the ages of 25 and 40 and free between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., buy your lady a $45.63 ticket with a welcome drink included, or a combo deal for $37.61, or a men’s $49.64 ticket. Add-ons available include a virtual dating coaching session and attendee mini profiles. Tickets on Eventbrite.

Monday

Family Day Queer Skate

Location: 45 Main St S., Brampton

Go skating at a Family Day Queer skating event. Whether you’re enjoying the day with your biological family or chosen family, the free event is inclusive of everyone and runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will also be hot chocolate next door to warm up during this winter season. Reserve your spot on Eventbrite.

Parent-Kid Aerial Yoga Workshop

Location: 3241 Kennedy Rd, Unit 7

Does your child have too much energy and always wishes to fly? Hot Yoga Wellness Kennedy’s parent-kid aerial yoga workshop, running from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., allows you and your kid to have fun in the air and do stretches and other exercises together. No prior experience required, and kids should be aged 5 and up. The $50 price tag includes the tickets for both you and your child.

Queen’s Park Family Day Winter Festival

Location: 111 Wellesley St W.

Enjoy Family Day at Queen’s Park’s Winter Festival with indoor and outdoor experiences, live entertainment and hands-on activities. Participate in curling, play carnival games or hockey and see an ice-carving demonstration. When it gets too cold, switch inside for crafts, face painting, balloon twisting and guided tours of the Legislative Chamber. There will also be an author visit from Yolanda T. Marshall, Dan the Music Man, and a magic show by Captain Corbin. Reserve your free spot on Eventbrite.