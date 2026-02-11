Swipe left on spending: Free Valentine’s Day activities in Toronto

Is Valentine’s Day about love or spending? If you’d rather skip the costs, here are seven ways to enjoy the day without spending.

Everyone has noticed higher prices on chocolates, dinners, activities, and often no one wants to pay them.

For students or anyone wanting to save and still enjoy Feb. 14, there are plenty of things to do in the GTA without spending a dime, from performances and karaoke to workshops.

Check out these seven free Valentine’s Day activities in the GTA.

Valentine’s Day Locket-Making Workshop

Location: 1267A St. Clair Ave. W., Toronto

Hearth is hosting a Valentine’s Day locket-making workshop for Torontonians to keep their loved ones close to their heart. From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., enjoy some snacks and tea as you make your locket. The event is free, but it operates on a Pay What You Can (PWYC) basis, suggesting a $5 donation. Reserve your spot on Eventbrite.

Cooking Class

Location: 380 The East Mall, Second Floor

Do you want to impress your loved ones with a home-cooked meal, but you’re unsure what to make? Loblaws is hosting a Valentine’s Day cooking experience to show attendees how to prepare restaurant-worthy meals at home. From learning special techniques for appetizers, mains, and desserts, to cooking for couples, friends, or anyone interested in surprising their loved ones with a Valentine’s dinner, anyone can learn how to cook a Valentine’s dinner. The event is at 11 a.m. and is available to reserve on Eventbrite.

Reheat the Rivalry: Heated Rivalry Viewing Party

Location: 40 Hanna Ave, Suite G1

Catch up or rewatch the fan-favourite Canadian series, Heated Rivalry, this Valentine’s Day. Whether you have a date or want to view some episodes alone, wishing you were the one in love, join Left Field Brewery at 9 p.m. to watch episodes three and four. Volume and subtitles will be on. Who knows, you might also recognize some filming locations from Hamilton. Reserve your free table on Eventbrite.

Valentine’s Day Karaoke Ball

Location: 445 Concession St, Hamilton

Sing your heart out at Déjà Vu Bar & Karaoke’s Valentine’s Day ball event in Hamilton at 8 p.m. Dress up, join fun ice-breakers, and enjoy prosecco specials. The event is free, though PWYC, with donations supporting The War Amps & Doctors Without Borders. Reserve your spot on Eventbrite.

The Valentine Edit: Simple, Flattering Makeup Workshop

Location: 600 West Shore Blvd, Pickering

Learn makeup tips and tricks on Valentine’s morning at 10 a.m. to get your best look for the evening. The workshop will focus on creating flattering makeup with less, for example, how three lip colours can create up to 27 different looks through layering. Participants will also learn how to apply eye makeup using only three shadows: base, lid, and outer corner. Light refreshments, including coffee, tea, fruit and croissants, will be provided. Reserve texting “Valentine” at 249-201-9111.

Sweet City Fest Market

Location: 28 Bathurst St

Visit a market that’ll satisfy your sweet tooth! Enjoy free entry to the Stackt Market event, running from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and check out over 25 vendors with desserts, drinks, handmade products, and it’s pet-friendly, so feel free to bring your furry friend! Reserve your spot on Eventbrite!

Valentine’s Dance Party

Location: 225 Richmond St W., Suite 100

For the first time in years, Valentine’s Day lands on a Saturday. Party your heart out at a Valentine’s Dance Party at The Fifth Social Club. The party runs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. and features $4 drink specials from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. Enjoy sweet treats and photo ops, and free admission before 11 p.m. Dress code is business casual; no ballcaps, running shoes, sweatshirt/sweatpants, cargo pants, camo, or ripped jeans allowed. Reserve the 21 plus event on Eventbrite.



