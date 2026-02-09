8 Toronto dim sum restaurants to dine at for Lunar New Year

Toronto is known for its tasty and affordable dim sum restaurants that are spread across the city’s expansive Chinatown. From tried-and-true mainstays like Dim Sum King to mind-boggling cheap eats like Juicy Dumpling.

With Lunar New Year being just around the corner, why not celebrate by eating some of the best dim sum the city has to offer:

Dim sum king

Location: 421 Dundas St. W. 3rd floor

Located on Dundas Street in the heart of Toronto’s Chinatown, Dim Sum King has been a staple for family gatherings for decades. Whether you’re looking to order off the à la carte menu or wait for the carts stacked high with tasty dishes to pass by your table, Dim Sum King has it all.

Rosewood Asian Cuisine

Location: 463 Dundas St. W.

Also a Chinatown favourite, Rosewood Asian Cuisine is a smaller eatery located a few doors down from Dim Sum King on Dundas Street. With its bright atmosphere, an all-you-can-eat option, and late-night hours, Rosewood is a great place to enjoy lunch, dinner, or a midnight snack. Rosewood even sells merch if wearing dim sum is more your speed.

Juicy Dumpling

Location: 280 Spadina Ave.

Super broke but still craving dim sum? Juicy Dumpling has you covered. The iconic diner, located in Dragon City mall on Spadina Avenue, serves up six pork soup dumplings for just $4.99. Their menu also boasts pan fried dumplings, Cantonese desserts, and you tiao (fried doughnut dough shaped like a stick).

Rol San

Location: 390 Spadina Ave.

Another legendary dim sum restaurant in the city’s Chinatown, Rol San has been serving all-day dim sum for over 30 years, since 1994. Like Rosewood, Rol San stays open until midnight most days, with Friday and Saturday hours ending at 3 a.m. Next time you pass by the iconic neon lobster and fish signs in the window, make sure to head on inside.

Pearl Harbourfront Chinese Cuisine

Location: 207 Queens Quay W. #200

As the name suggests, Pearl Harbourfront Chinese Cuisine is situated in Queen’s Quay Terminal overlooking the waterfront. With its upscale atmosphere and slightly eye-watering prices, Pearl Harbourfront is definitely one of the fancier options on this list. Don’t forget to order one of the adorable teddy bear shaped puddings for dessert — and let the camera eat first.

Moon Palace

Location: 40 Dundas St .W.

Conveniently stationed right beside Eaton Centre in the Atrium on Bay complex, Moon Palace is a beautifully decorated restaurant for all kinds of celebrations. Specializing in Cantonese cuisine, Moon Palace serves signature dishes like rice rolls, congee, fried dim sum and dumplings, lobster, and egg noodles.

Dine and Dim

Location: 633 Gerrard St. E.

The first dim sum restaurant on this list located in Toronto’s east end Chinatown, Dine and Dim has been a much-loved institution since 2000. The eatery serves a wide variety of dim sum, along with stir-fried, braised, steamed and fried dishes. On Feb. 21, Dine and Dim will host a lion dance performance for Lunar New Year.

Mother’s Dumplings

Location: 421 Spadina Ave.

A list of Toronto’s best dim sum restaurants isn’t complete without Mother’s Dumplings. The restaurant is known for its boiled dumplings, which are made in-house. Its menu also offers a plethora of Chinese dishes, from marinated boiled eggs to spring rolls. Mother’s Dumplings also sells frozen dumplings to go, if you’d rather eat in the comfort of your own home.